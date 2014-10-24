Friday Five: Eagles At Cardinals

It could have been a watershed kind of game for running back Andre Ellington in Oakland. A career-high 30 touches – 24 carries and six catches. A total of 160 yards rushing and receiving. He was truly the backbone of the offense. Not that it is simple against the Eagles, who have a good defense. But one key part of last year's loss in Philly for the Cards – Ellington did not play. It was the one game Ellington missed, after hurting his knee during Thanksgiving practice. He's a component this offense needs. And with he and QB Carson Palmer only getting healthier, perhaps this is a week the unit can really start scoring like the Cardinals would like.