Friday Five - Saints At Cardinals

The Cardinals are the reason the Saints have playmaking wide receiver Brandin Cooks. It was the Cards' 20th pick in the 2014 draft that the Saints traded up for to get Cooks. (The Cards did well on the deal, moving to 27 to get the safety they wanted in Deone Bucannon and turning the extra third-round pick they got in the deal for wide receiver John Brown.) Now, the Cards must deal with Cooks. I'd guess Patrick Peterson, slimmed-down and everything, would be the pick to hang with Cooks. But when you figure the Cards will stay true to their blitzing ways, that's a lot of one-on-one coverage in which Peterson must hold up.