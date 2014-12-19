Friday Five: Seahawks At Cardinals

It goes without saying, but we'll say it here anyway. The Cardinals must run the ball Sunday night to have a chance to win. Putting Ryan Lindley – or Drew Stanton or Logan Thomas or even Peyton Manning – back to pass play after play isn't a great way to topple the aggressive Seahawks defense. Now, saying you want to run and actually doing it are different things. The Cardinals, behind the emergence of Kerwynn Williams, ran for a season-high 141 yards two games ago and the topped that with 143 yards last week. You figure the Seahawks will stack the box and dare (Insert QB here) to throw. But the Cards have to find a way to make it work at least some of the time.