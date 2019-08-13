Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

From All (Arm) Angles, Kyler Murray Accurately Attacks NFL

Quarterback proving already he will put the ball on the money

Aug 12, 2019 at 05:08 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

QB Kyler Murray delivers a sidearm throw during a 2019 camp practice

When he was on the sideline that day, watching the play, running back Chase Edmonds didn't think much of it – a run-of-the-mill crossing pattern from Kyler Murray to Larry Fitzgerald some 15 yards downfield.

Later, seeing the play from the end zone view while the Cardinals recapped that initial outdoor training camp practice, Edmonds better understood what he saw.

Murray stood in the pocket as Fitzgerald was coming across left to right. As he cocked to throw, a defensive tackle across from the left guard clogged the window, forcing Murray to drop side-arm and whip it around his head. When Fitzgerald emerged, the ball hit him in stride as Fitzgerald was reaching the area across from the right tackle.

"It was something special to see," Edmonds said. "I'm a fan of football. The minute I saw that, it reminded me of a Patty Mahomes-type of throw. You see how (Chiefs QB) Patty Mahomes throws it so effortlessly, it was cool to see from the end zone."

From the time he started playing quarterback – Murray estimated he was about 8 years old, transitioning from running back – his father Kevin, a one-time Texas A&M star quarterback, drilled him on the fundamentals of passing. Mechanics, footwork, and arm motion all were part of the lessons taught.

That helps Murray with the arm angles and ability to deliver in all manners. But the accuracy itself, "a lot of it is God-gifted," Murray said.

"As far as being accurate goes, you either are or you aren't," he added.

Murray already showed off in the preseason opener, completing 6-of-7 passes (and actually completing that seventh, only to have it wiped away because rookie receiver KeeSean Johnson stepped out of bounds and then came back in the game before making the catch.)

Murray is hoping to get more attempts Thursday at home against the Raiders. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray will get more work than he did against the Chargers, although that exact number of snaps is to be determined.

Whether it is practice or that first game, Murray has already proven himself on target with his arm talent. Wide receiver Christian Kirk said he's seen it all the way back to working with Murray at high school camps and when they spent a season together at Texas A&M -- "He's a special talent for sure" – and working with a quarterback who can put it exactly where needed puts an offense so much further ahead.

When Murray has an errant throw, that's when eyebrows are raised.

"I've been around some pretty good ones and he's up there when you are talking touch and accuracy and consistently throw a tight spiral," Kingsbury said. "If he doesn't throw a spiral I look at him and are like, 'you good?' "

In the pocket or on the move, Murray doesn't seem to have many issues. As Mahomes took the league by storm last season, passes delivered on the money from all angles became the norm. Edmonds believes that will become a trend in the NFL.

"(New scheming) really dictates what is truly a throwing window is now," Edmonds said. "Kyler, you can already see, can manipulate and maneuver those throwing windows."

There is still a learning curve. Murray said he is just starting to figure out on the NFL level what he can and cannot do in terms of squeezing passes into tight windows – and whether the risk is worth it.

But in a league where teams still often try to take a player with a big arm and little accuracy and "fix" his issue, Murray already has both.

"That's one of those million-dollar questions that coaches have tried to figure out for a long time," Kingsbury said. "When you have it, you've got it. If you don't, it's hard to build it. You can improve it. But a guy like (Kyler), who is that accurate and throws with that type of touch, those are hard to come by."

Training Camp 2019 Practice 13

Images from Sunday afternoon's practice at State Farm Stadium

QB Kyler Murray
1 / 24

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Trent Sherfield
2 / 24

WR Trent Sherfield

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
C A.Q. Shipley
3 / 24

C A.Q. Shipley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Maxx Williams
4 / 24

TE Maxx Williams

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs
5 / 24

OLB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
6 / 24

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
7 / 24

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Andy Isabella tries to hang on to a pass
8 / 24

WR Andy Isabella tries to hang on to a pass

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Andy Isabella can't hang on
9 / 24

WR Andy Isabella can't hang on

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
10 / 24

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
11 / 24

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk catches a deep pass
12 / 24

WR Christian Kirk catches a deep pass

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB T.J. Logan
13 / 24

RB T.J. Logan

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
14 / 24

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
15 / 24

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
16 / 24

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury
17 / 24

Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Pharoh Cooper
18 / 24

WR Pharoh Cooper

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
19 / 24

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Tramaine Brock
20 / 24

CB Tramaine Brock

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
21 / 24

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Brooks Reed
22 / 24

LB Brooks Reed

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S D.J. Swearinger covers TE Ricky Seals-Jones
23 / 24

S D.J. Swearinger covers TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Damiere Byrd
24 / 24

WR Damiere Byrd

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

news

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

news

As Larry Fitzgerald Enters Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame, Retirement Still Not The Word

Former receiver staying busy in business world and not looking back

news

How To Watch: Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Week 9

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals on November 6, 2022.

news

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part Two

Topics include P2's anger, Hopkins' future, and miscommunication

news

Folktales: Miracle In The Desert

Nate Poole becomes unlikely hero in 2003 finale that impacted the playoffs, the draft, and Larry Fitzgerald

news

Depth Of Field: Week 8 At Minnesota

Exploring the game against the Vikings through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Need (Rondale) Moore Production On Offense

Receiver has his best game of the season

news

Cardinals Give Away Chance To Knock Off Vikings

Turnovers undercut second-half push in 34-26 road loss

news

Inactives: D.J. Humphries To Sit Out Against Vikings

Josh Jones in line to start for Cardinals at left tackle

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Vikings, Week 8

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2022.

Advertising