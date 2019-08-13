From All (Arm) Angles, Kyler Murray Accurately Attacks NFL

Murray already showed off in the preseason opener, completing 6-of-7 passes (and actually completing that seventh, only to have it wiped away because rookie receiver KeeSean Johnson stepped out of bounds and then came back in the game before making the catch.)

Murray is hoping to get more attempts Thursday at home against the Raiders. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray will get more work than he did against the Chargers, although that exact number of snaps is to be determined.

Whether it is practice or that first game, Murray has already proven himself on target with his arm talent. Wide receiver Christian Kirk said he's seen it all the way back to working with Murray at high school camps and when they spent a season together at Texas A&M -- "He's a special talent for sure" – and working with a quarterback who can put it exactly where needed puts an offense so much further ahead.

When Murray has an errant throw, that's when eyebrows are raised.

"I've been around some pretty good ones and he's up there when you are talking touch and accuracy and consistently throw a tight spiral," Kingsbury said. "If he doesn't throw a spiral I look at him and are like, 'you good?' "

In the pocket or on the move, Murray doesn't seem to have many issues. As Mahomes took the league by storm last season, passes delivered on the money from all angles became the norm. Edmonds believes that will become a trend in the NFL.

"(New scheming) really dictates what is truly a throwing window is now," Edmonds said. "Kyler, you can already see, can manipulate and maneuver those throwing windows."

There is still a learning curve. Murray said he is just starting to figure out on the NFL level what he can and cannot do in terms of squeezing passes into tight windows – and whether the risk is worth it.

But in a league where teams still often try to take a player with a big arm and little accuracy and "fix" his issue, Murray already has both.