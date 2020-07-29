Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

From Snubbed To Loved: Chandler Jones Gets No. 15 On 'Top 100'

After 19 sacks, linebacker get back on list after being blanked

Jul 28, 2020 at 07:48 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

After being snubbed from the list altogether in 2019, Chandler Jones returns to the NFL "Top 100" list in 2020.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
After being snubbed from the list altogether in 2019, Chandler Jones returns to the NFL "Top 100" list in 2020.

The storyline is gone. Nineteen sacks will do that.

When Chandler Jones was left off the NFL Network’s “Top 100” list last year, it immediately raised eyebrows and was constant conversation throughout the year as the Cardinals' linebacker had arguably the best season of his career.

It also all but assured Jones' return to the list, which happened Tuesday night when Jones went from MIA in 2019 to a No. 15 ranking in 2020.

The top 10 will counted down on Wednesday - the telecast begins at 5 p.m. Pacific time – and new Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was 11th last year and who has yet to be named following another All-Pro season, figures to be on the list at some point.

Jones is the fourth Cardinal on this year's list. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald came in at No. 69, quarterback Kyler Murray was No. 90 and safety Budda Baker was No. 97.

But no Cardinal had a better year than Jones last season. Yet as recent as mid-season last year, Jones was seemingly still lagging nationally when it came to recognition.

"Oh, you don't talk about me," he said at one point. "You're upset that I'm at No. 1 (in sacks)? That's cool. As long as Mr. (Michael) Bidwill is saying good game, and Kliff (Kingsbury) is saying good game to me, alright, cool."

By the time the season was over, however Jones was named first-team All-Pro and was in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team. In just four seasons with the Cardinals, he has 60 sacks -- second in franchise history -- and 17 forced fumbles. He has become a favorite name for analysts talking about the best defensive players and/or pass rushers in the NFL.

He also got the attention of his peers across the NFL, who went from not picking him at all for the "Top 100" list -- built on player-only votes -- to putting him at No. 15.

Related Content

news

Emari Demercado Earns Time Around The Block

Rookie running back excels in pass protection, with a memorable chip against Niners
news

Frustrated Cardinals Can't Flash Enough In Loss To Niners

Despite offensive output, enough mistakes lead to 45-29 defeat
news

Cardinals Find Way To Run Forever Against Niners' Stout Defense

Conner leads way for team's best rushing game of season with 234 yards
news

Cardinals Know They Must Find Way To Slow 49ers Attack

Coming off Steelers win and bye, team is in good place facing NFC West leader
news

Budda Baker Named Finalist For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Safety was one of eight selections; winner will be named at NFL Honors
news

Kyler Murray Takes On NFC West's No. 1 Team

QB looks forward to game against the 49ers
news

Folktales: When Arizona Met The Cardiac Cards

In first year in the Valley, a stunning rally over the 49ers nearly started amazing debut season
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Comes Off Bye With Sturdy Test Against 49ers

Team has bonus practice Monday as players get healthy
news

At The Bye, Kyler Murray Halfway Through His Comeback

Cardinals quarterback getting more comfortable in new offense
news

Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Defensive lineman has made himself available throughout community
news

Cardinals Head Into Bye Looking For Late-Season Rest

Team has four games left once they sit out weekend
news

Cardinals Easily Weather Trip To Pittsburgh For Victory

Conner scores twice in return home during 24-10 decision over Steelers
Advertising