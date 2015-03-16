From Where Do Cardinals Add Back?

just a couple of the running backs that a team could take in the first three or four rounds that could aid the Cardinals' run game.

NFLdraftscout.com has 12 running backs they peg that could be taken in the top three rounds of the draft. Usually, some players drop, and the Cards could conceivably wait even later. Maybe taking a risk on Georgia's Todd Gurley – who would undoubtedly be the first back taken if not for the ACL tear he suffered, and still could be the first back off the board – isn't worth it. Maybe Gordon is gone. There are others, like Miami's Duke Johnson or Boise State's Jay Ajayi, for example.

The benefit of the draft is that the Cardinals could have younger legs at a fraction of the cost. Last year's 55th overall pick – where the Cards choose this year – just happened to be a pretty good running back, Jeremy Hill, who was picked by the Bengals. Hill's contract of four years was worth about $3.8 million, and his rookie year cap number was only $683,000, less than any veteran would cost.

VIA TRADE

Hill's money would certainly be less than what it would cost to bring in Peterson, and that's even if the Cardinals can swing a trade. The upside of a player like Peterson, of course, is his immense talent; No one in the draft is expected to have the kind of success in the NFL Peterson has had.

The Cardinals have to find a back somewhere. Ellington was dealing with his foot injury even before the regular season started, yet early in the year Keim said just watching him "you realize he can be a difference-maker." The Cards still want to get their use out of Ellington, and that includes as a receiver – a part of the playbook rarely tapped in 2014 because Ellington's injuries made it too difficult to implement such work in practice.