Frustrated John Brown Ready For Bengals

he's been since originally getting hurt Oct. 11 in Detroit. He's needed, especially since fellow wide receiver Michael Floyd hurt his hamstring in Seattle last week and didn't practice at all during the week.

Floyd too will be a game-day decision, coach Bruce Arians said, but it seems more likely Brown would play before Floyd.

"He's more than capable," Arians said of Brown. "I would hope he'd be able to have a big game in this one."

Brown played 59 snaps in Seattle, including every one on the final two touchdown drives. But he was targeted only three times, and did not have a reception. Arians said Brown's catch-less day had nothing to do with the hamstring and everything to do with Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald having big days.

"It didn't come his way," Arians said.

Brown had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. Since then, he was active but did not play in Cleveland to protect his hamstring. Then came the bye week, and Brown said he was OK until the hamstring grabbed in practice again last week.

"I can't play like I want to play," he said.

Going catchless in Seattle doesn't bother him. Being less than himself does, especially when Brown doesn't really have any injury history dating back to high school.

"I use my speed, and for me not be able to run by guys and open things up even more for Larry Fitzgerald, it's a frustrating thing," Brown said. "The Seattle game, it was open, but it wasn't open like it's usually open by using my speed."

Asked if Brown was capable of doing such things against the Bengals, Arians said "we haven't let him practice hard to find out."

"You'll find out when the first one goes past 20 yards," Arians said. "His short routes have all been fine. It's whether he trusts to open up and let it go."

In six of the nine games the Cardinals have played, either Floyd or Brown have had only one or zero catches. Jaron Brown is in line to get significant time if Floyd can't go, and J.J. Nelson could be used as the deep threat if John Brown is hobbled at all.

"I don't think anybody else in the league has the depth that we have in our corps," Fitzgerald said. "Honestly, all seven of our guys can line up and play, not just be another body but go out and contribute."

IUPATI TO START, COOPER DOUBTFUL