Fulfilling The Need For Speed

have that speed. I'm really anxious to see Shaq (Riddick)... He's a 265-pound guy that runs 4.6 (40-yard dash)."

Even when the Cardinals employ players who aren't particularly fast for their position, they can still manufacture an uptick in speed. Safety Tony Jefferson isn't a blazer, but when he's on the field with five other defensive backs – a common occurrence this preseason – he can be used as somewhat of a hybrid linebacker, playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Cardinals are lucky in that the defensive line and outside linebackers can hold stout at the line of scrimmage against the run, allowing defensive coordinator James Bettcher to use six and seven defensive backs behind them when he so chooses.

"I love it," Bucannon said. "When you look to your left and right and see Pat next to you, see Ty next to you, see Rashad (Johnson) next to you – you see a lot of great athletes and smart guys. It's like, OK, man, I'm out here with a lot of great athletes."

Arians was asked about thumping linebacker Kevin Minter during training camp, and mentioned how the team drafted him for his run-stuffing prowess. But even Minter is trying to transform his game, losing 20 pounds this offseason in part to be fast enough to stay on the field in passing situations.

"The game's changed," Minter said. "It's not necessarily downhill as much anymore."

The Cardinals know game-breaking speed can put stress on a defense, and by investing in players who can keep up in coverage, they hope to combat it. And on the flip-side, opponents will feel the same squeeze.

Any time Nelson and Brown are on opposite sides with only one safety in the middle of the field, one of the cornerbacks will be on an island. He better have his track shoes on.