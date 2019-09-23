Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Can't Slow Panthers, Can't Grab First Victory

Local product Kyle Allen stars in Carolina's 38-20 win

Sep 22, 2019 at 06:34 PM
Darren Urban

Linebacker Chandler Jones reaches out for an open-field tackle on Panthers fullback Alex Armah during Sunday's 38-20 loss to Carolina.
The attention has been on the Cardinals' offense almost all the time, no surprise with the hiring of coach Kliff Kingsbury and the drafting of quarterback Kyler Murray.

Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, 38-20, at State Farm Stadium, it was hard not to focus on a defense that struggled all day despite the Panthers coming in winless and starting backup quarterback Kyle Allen in place of the injured Cam Newton.

Allen threw four touchdown passes. Christian McCaffery ran for 153 yards. And the game eventually unraveled to the point that the offense, swamped by a pass rush that knew the Cardinals had to pass, went off the tracks in the fourth quarter.

"Where we are as a team, coming off last year, we have a new quarterback – a rookie quarterback – a new coach, everything is a process," defensive tackle Corey Peters said. "Today was a step back. I feel like the first two weeks, even though we didn't get the result we wanted, there was enough good there to say, 'OK, I can see where we are going.'

"Today was just an all-systems failure."

Murray became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 25 passes in each of his first three starts, but his 30 completions (in 43 attempts) produced only 173 yards as the Panthers (1-2) didn't allow the Cardinals (0-2-1) much downfield. Murray also was sacked eight times – some on the pass protection, some because he took too long to get rid of the ball – and his two touchdown passes got canceled by two late interceptions.

Murray said he was "fine" physically, his frustration understandably apparent after the game.

"They did a good job over there on offense," Murray said. "They kept scoring and we didn't."

The Cardinals have had their issues in the recent past with backup quarterbacks dealing a gut punch with a heralded starter out. In 2015, a superior Cardinals team lost in Pittsburgh to a duo of Michael Vick and Landry Jones with Ben Roethlisberger out injured. In 2016, with Tom Brady suspended, the Cardinals were stunned at home by backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Sunday, it was Allen, a Scottsdale kid who went from unemployed and actually attending games at State Farm Stadium in 2018 to watch childhood friend Christian Kirk to beating the Cards on the same field.

Linebacker Chandler Jones did sack Allen twice, causing fumbles both times (with the Cardinals recovering the first.) Otherwise, Allen was sublime, completing 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards without an interception.

"It's cool to have all my family and friends here and go out to dinner with them last night, but at the end of the day, I kept telling myself this: Have a plan when you come to the line of scrimmage every play, right?" Allen said. "And don't make it more difficult than it needs to be, so one play at a time."

The Cardinals wanted to start faster, and they did that. Jones' fumble recovery short-circuited the Panthers' initial drive, and Murray moved the Cards 74 yards on 14 plays on Arizona's first possession that ended in a one-yard Larry Fitzgerald TD catch.

The Cards also marched for a touchdown to open the second half.

But Allen and the Panthers answered every single Cardinals' score with a touchdown of their own, a pace Murray and the offense couldn't match.

"It's unacceptable," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "We've got to execute better, that's what it all comes down to.

"Defensively, we just have to play better. Put our offense in better situations, better positions, and get off the field."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to say the Panthers' constant answers were "damaging. We just have to be able to respond. … We have to get better in a hurry."

The Cardinals generated 124 yards on their first two drives of the second half, putting up 10 points and making the score 21-20 after a field goal. The offense had been good. Then McCaffery broke off a 76-yard touchdown run, and it felt like a backbreaker.

From there, the Cards had five possessions for minus-16 yards, and Murray endured five of his sacks and threw both of his interceptions.

"We put ourselves in a real bad spot and then obviously they reaped the rewards of pinning their ears back and doing some more exotic things," guard Justin Pugh said.

The Cardinals face the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium next week, seeking that first victory in what'll be their third home game already.

"We just didn't play very well in any phase," Kingsbury said. "We've got to get better."

Cardinals vs. Panthers

Images from the Week 3 contest at State Farm Stadium

WR Larry Fitzgerald dives for a touchdown.
Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones strips the ball from Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, right, for the turnover during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
OLB Chandler Jones looks at the crowd after his strip-sack.
QB Kyler Murray runs with the ball.
Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive back Tre Boston (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (89) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Big Red in the tunnel prior to the game
Cardinals fans tailgate before the game.
Cardinals fans before the game.
A Cardinals fan watches prior to an NFL football game abasing the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Entertainment before the game.
A Cardinals fan on the Great Lawn.
Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) makes a catch prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury watches his team prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald warms up prior to the game against the Panthers.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up prior to the game against the Panthers on Sunday.
Correctly calling the TD connection.
OLB Chandler Jones celebrates his strip-sack.
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Panthers defensive back Tre Boston (33) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) scores a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry defends during the first half.
Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones strips the ball from Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, right, for the turnover during the first half.
Kyler Murray throws against the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers fullback Alex Armah (40) is hit by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during the first half.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs as Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) and defensive end Bruce Irvin defend.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive back Ross Cockrell during the first half.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) can't make the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) dives in for the touchdown as Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) defends during the second half.
Kyler Murray makes a throw against the Panthers.
Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) scores a touchdown as Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) defend during the second half.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is hit by Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58).
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Panthers during the game on Sunday.
Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) makes the catch as Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) makes the tackle during the second half.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs as Cardinals free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) pursues during the second half.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller (50).
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tackles Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) after Jackson intercepted Murray's throw during the second half.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) talks with quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) pulls in a touchdown catch as Cardinals free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) looks on.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Panthers linebacker Mario Addison (97) during the second half on Sunday.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks free for a 76-yard touchdown run as Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) pursues during the second half.
Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs a play against the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) throws as Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pressures.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lies on the turf after being sacked against the Carolina Panthers during the second half. The Panthers won 38-20.
Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd (14) is hit by Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson during the second half.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs after intercepting the football again the Cardinals during the second half.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25).
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is hit by Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson during the second half.
Panthers defensive end Efe Obada (94) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison during the second half.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen watches the clock during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller (50) during the second half.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera greets Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the game on Sunday. The Panthers won 38-20.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, left, exchanges jerseys with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk after the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) after the game. The Panthers won 38-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, greets Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game. The Panthers won 38-20.
