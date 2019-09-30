Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make History, But It's No Help In Loss To Seahawks

Consistency remains problem in 27-10 defeat at State Farm Stadium

Sep 29, 2019 at 06:52 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebackers Jordan Hicks (left) and Terrell Suggs combine on a sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson Sunday.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Linebackers Jordan Hicks (left) and Terrell Suggs combine on a sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson Sunday.

There were links to the Cardinals' good days Sunday, with Carson Palmer getting inducted into the Ring of Honor and Larry Fitzgerald making the catch that raised him second in NFL history in receptions.

But it came on a bad day for the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, as September closed without a victory after a 27-10 loss to the Seahawks and coach Kliff Kingsbury and his players were left to search for answers they have yet to find a month into the season.

"No one's coming in that locker room to save us," Kingsbury said.

There remains an optimism despite the struggles, not completely surprising with a new coach, new quarterback and 12 games remaining.

"We're fighting much more than we did last year at any point," center A.Q. Shipley said. "When we stay on track, we move the ball up and down the field. We've just got to find a way to put the ball in the end zone, eliminate the negative plays."

Added running back Chase Edmonds, "Our offensive rhythm is more than fine. It's not like last year. Last year, we couldn't even cross the damn 50. It's self-inflicted wounds right now."

Those wounds showed blood Sunday. The Cardinals (0-3-1) trailed by 17 heading into the fourth quarter, unable to generate scores. Part of that came because kicker Zane Gonzalez missed his first two field goals of the season, a result that undercut hope later in the game. The Seahawks, like the Panthers the previous game, played deep on passes, forcing Kyler Murray to go short.

It made for a big day receiving for running back David Johnson (8 catches, 99 yards) but limited big plays. Fitzgerald needed two catches on the final meaningless drive to surpass Tony Gonzalez with his 1,326th reception – Fitz wasn't much in a celebratory mood after, calling the winless month "depressing" – and to top it off, fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk was awkwardly tackled on a reception with less than 30 seconds remaining, bending his leg in a direction it was not supposed to go.

Kirk actually stayed in and made another catch before finally limping off with help, and now the Cardinals have to hope he doesn't have a serious injury. Kingsbury said he did not yet know Kirk's status.

The Cardinals actually average five yards a rush as Edmonds (6 carries, 37 yards) was integrated into the offense for the first time. But Murray also had the first pick-6 of his career, trying to lob a screen pass to running back David Johnson that was instead intercepted by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney raced 27 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

"I tried to tip the ball and when I tipped it, it came right back to me, and I'm like, 'Let me try and take this to the crib,' " Clowney said. "It kind of gave us a spark in the game."

The Cards never really challenged after that.

"I probably should've thrown it in the dirt," said Murray, who was 22-of-32 for 241 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown on a 9-yard run late in the game. "It was unfortunate."

The defense still wasn't great but it was better than the week before, safety Budda Baker said, although Baker lamented that the Cardinals have gone the first four weeks without an interception. The Seahawks (3-1) did get a touchdown pass to a tight end when Will Dissly grabbed one, although Dissly wasn't as much of a problem as previous tight ends.

Tackling was an issue – there were a handful of times the Cardinals gave up unnecessary yards simply because the initial man on the scene didn't make a play he should have – and while Russell Wilson didn't pop any eyes with his stats (22-of-28, 240 yards, one score), he was never really pushed either.

Then the Seahawks answered Murray's touchdown with a clock-eating, soul-sucking eight-minute drive for its final touchdown.

"Sailors aren't made on calm water," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "You need a little bit of turmoil to identify your character and see how much fight you really have."

Still, Suggs said, "when they put this team together, they didn't expect us to be this late searching for our first win."

The search continues next week in Cincinnati.

"We know we are a lot better than 2018," Baker said. "We're going to show that."

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Images from the Week 4 matchup at State Farm Stadium

RB David Johnson finds some room to run.
1 / 50

RB David Johnson finds some room to run.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) leads teammates onto the field prior an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
2 / 50

Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) leads teammates onto the field prior an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
OLB Terrell Suggs celebrates his strip-sack
3 / 50

OLB Terrell Suggs celebrates his strip-sack

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson escapes from pressure by OLB Terrell Suggs
4 / 50

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson escapes from pressure by OLB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray whips a throw over the middle
5 / 50

QB Kyler Murray whips a throw over the middle

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Former Cardinals QB Carson Palmer (left) and Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice
6 / 50

Former Cardinals QB Carson Palmer (left) and Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Former Cardinals QB Carson Palmer catches up with WR Larry Fitzgerald before the game
7 / 50

Former Cardinals QB Carson Palmer catches up with WR Larry Fitzgerald before the game

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
8 / 50

Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
RB David Johnson with a big gain
9 / 50

RB David Johnson with a big gain

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
SeahawksBidwillRice
10 / 50
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) eludes the reach of Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
11 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) eludes the reach of Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
WR Larry Fitzgerald (left) with Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice before the game
12 / 50

WR Larry Fitzgerald (left) with Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice before the game

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (72) pursues during the first half on Sunday.
13 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (72) pursues during the first half on Sunday.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury watches his team prior an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
14 / 50

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury watches his team prior an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs back an interception for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (64) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
15 / 50

Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs back an interception for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (64) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks.
16 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) is tackled by Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) during the first half.
17 / 50

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) is tackled by Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (98) pursues.
18 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (98) pursues.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals running back David Johnson carries the ball against Seattle
19 / 50

Cardinals running back David Johnson carries the ball against Seattle

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs as Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Bullard goes in for the tackle
20 / 50

Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs as Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Bullard goes in for the tackle

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) eludes the reach of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94).
21 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) eludes the reach of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94).

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) tackles Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) during the first half.
22 / 50

Cardinals free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) tackles Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll greets Russell Wilson after a touchdown pass during the first half.
23 / 50

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll greets Russell Wilson after a touchdown pass during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) is tackled by Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) during the first half.
24 / 50

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) is tackled by Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to get through against the Seattle Seahawks.
25 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to get through against the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (27) breaks up a pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
26 / 50

Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (27) breaks up a pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) lines up against the Seattle Seahawks.
27 / 50

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) lines up against the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes the catch as Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends during the first half.
28 / 50

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes the catch as Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs in for a touchdown as Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during the second half.
29 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs in for a touchdown as Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald catches his career 1,325 catch to tie Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half against the Seahawks.
30 / 50

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald catches his career 1,325 catch to tie Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half against the Seahawks.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals.
31 / 50

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches his career 1,325 catch to tie Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks.
32 / 50

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches his career 1,325 catch to tie Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores a touchdown as Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner defends during the second half.
33 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores a touchdown as Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner defends during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes the snap.
34 / 50

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes the snap.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) as defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) pursues during the second half.
35 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) as defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) pursues during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) pulls in a catch as Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) defends during the second half.
36 / 50

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) pulls in a catch as Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) defends during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer watches as his names is added to the Cardinals' ring of honor at half time an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks.
37 / 50

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer watches as his names is added to the Cardinals' ring of honor at half time an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Fans unveil former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer's name in the Cardinals' ring of honor at half time an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz.
38 / 50

Fans unveil former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer's name in the Cardinals' ring of honor at half time an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) as defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) pursues.
39 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) as defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) pursues.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramaine Brock (20).
40 / 50

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramaine Brock (20).

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches his career 1,326 catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks.
41 / 50

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches his career 1,326 catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the second half.
42 / 50

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the Seahawks on Sunday.
43 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) kneels on the turf after being tackled by Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (98).
44 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) kneels on the turf after being tackled by Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (98).

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray watch from the sideline.
45 / 50

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray watch from the sideline.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is tackled by Seahawks cornerback Akeem King (36) and cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) during the second half.
46 / 50

Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is tackled by Seahawks cornerback Akeem King (36) and cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah defends during the second half.
47 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah defends during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches his career 1,326 catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half against the Seahawks.
48 / 50

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) catches his career 1,326 catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for second place on the all-time receptions list during the second half against the Seahawks.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) meets Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the game on Sunday. The Seahawks won 27-10.
49 / 50

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) meets Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the game on Sunday. The Seahawks won 27-10.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, exchange jerseys after the game on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
50 / 50

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, exchange jerseys after the game on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
