Gannon Era Set To Start With Cardinals Visiting Washington

Coach Jonathan Gannon said his message to them is to "take a deep breath and let it rip."

A deep breath may help Wilson, but he knows what will ease the anxiousness.

"I'm ready for the first hit," Wilson said with a chuckle. "That first pass, just the first play to settle the nerves and get in the rhythm of playing football. I'm just excited for that first pop."

The Cardinals, with Kyler Murray sidelined, will have a new quarterback -- either Joshua Dobbs or perhaps rookie Clayton Tune -- that needs protection from a Commanders defensive line littered with first-round picks.

"It's the first one that really counts and it's against a good group," Johnson Jr. said. "Taking it all in has been the preparation since I first got here. At this point, it's just about executing my job, but I'm ready to go."

From the sixth overall pick to Clark being a sixth-rounder, Clark doesn't let being a late selection define him. Instead, he embraces it, playing the game with swagger.

"I say to a lot of people that I'm at the top, but I feel like I'm not at the top, you feel me?" Clark said. "There's still more work to be done. That's my mindset and I'm not content at all. I'm ready to keep going and I'm hungry."

Being hungry comes with having a big meal, and Clark along with cornerback Marco Wilson will have a lot on their plate when they line up across from Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel.

"It's going to be a great test for our defense," Clark said. "I'm excited, for sure."