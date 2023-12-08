Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Garrett Williams Gets A Read On His Rookie NFL Season

Cornerback one of 10 first-year players to earn a start for Cardinals thus far

Dec 08, 2023 at 11:12 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Cornerback Garrett Williams reads in the pregame before the Cardinals played the Steelers.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Garrett Williams reads in the pregame before the Cardinals played the Steelers.

Every time Garrett Williams steps onto the football field, his comeback story continues to write itself.

When he sits in the locker room, as the clock is ticking down before the Cardinals run out to play, he goes back to the first words that he could think of during the most difficult time of his career.

"I keep a journal and I really started it once I got injured and I just write down my thoughts and what I wished for, what I prayed for, and I what I would hope would come to fruition," the Cardinals cornerback said. "Before a game, I go back to the first page I wrote when I started in July just to think of all the things I said I wanted to accomplish and give myself a reminder how far I came."

After he finishes the journal, clock still ticking, he opens a book he discovered at Syracuse titled "Mind Gym" authored by Gary Mack. It was another tool that helped him during his ACL recovery process and allows him to lock in.

"I like doing it just because it's an easy way to get you ready for a game but not get you too hyped up to where you're out of control," Williams said.

He said it's humbling to see how far he's come in this process, but the rookie wouldn't say that he's surprised. He's not only spoken it into existence, but he's written it as well.

Despite being sidelined for the entirety of training camp and majority of the season, all while rehabbing for countless hours with senior reconditioning coordinator Buddy Morris, Williams has managed to see the field a ton in 2023.

In just seven games, Williams -- used in a nickel role -- has played 304 snaps, and over 50 percent of snaps in six of those games. The only game he didn't reach the mark was in his debut, a Week 7 game that saw Williams intercept Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith inside the 5-yard line.

"He's doing a really good job," defensive backs coach Patrick Toney said. "Garrett's a mature dude, very professional, and he prepares as hard as anybody. I've been really impressed by him, especially having to wait so long to actually be able to take a rep in the system and how quickly he's caught on."

Coach Jonathan Gannon and the defensive staff see the nickel job as a starting position, and in many ways links him with veteran safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

"It's a good trio back there," Gannon said. "We have three really high quality players and the more they play with each other, the better they'll get."

Williams has also started games alongside Kei'Trel Clark and Divaad Wilson, two fellow rookie cornerbacks. Toney believes that having a young group out there has been exciting "because you get to start from square one with them and develop good habits and really grow them in your system."

The Cardinals have started 10 rookies this season, most in the NFL. 

The Cardinals are off for the bye week, but Williams doesn't really need the rest. His initial and unexpected time away due to his injury makes Williams even more eager to get back onto the field.

"It's really cool to look back on certain moments and be like, 'Ok, you can a long way and you still have a long ways to go,'" Williams said. "When the season is over and I finish the season strong like I plan to, it'll be cool to look back on it, even next year, and even when I'm old, to see this this is where I'm at. I want to keep doing that really just the rest of life."

Related Content

news

Trey McBride Helping Make Tight End Position Of Spotlight For Cardinals

Second-year man about to break franchise record for receptions
news

Cardinals Ready For My Cause, My Cleats Game

NFL initiative gives players chance to highlight their charities 
news

As He Returns To Pittsburgh, James Conner Crucial For Cardinals

Running back spent college, first four NFL years in city
news

Cardinals Thankful Krys Barnes Ready To Step In

After first career interception, veteran set to help in White absence
news

Cardinals Getting Rookie Help They've Long Wanted

Draft class has been an important part of playing time
news

BJ Ojulari Representing Not Only Cardinals, But Nigeria

Altogether, 18 Cardinals taking part in NFL's heritage program
news

Life As Gunner Suits Joey Blount, Helps Cardinals

Bobby Price earns roster spot with punt coverage
news

Emari Demercado Homecoming Has Added Importance With Conner Injury

Rookie running back aims to fill void against Rams
news

Cardinals Rookie Michael Wilson Has A Fan In Larry Fitzgerald

First-year wide receiver is making impact early in career
news

Joshua Dobbs Flying High As Cardinals Quarterback

Veteran 'in the moment' as he finally gets his chance to start
news

Joshua Dobbs, Ellie The Cheerleader Share Alopecia Experience

September highlights awareness for the hair loss disease
Advertising