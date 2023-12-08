Garrett Williams Gets A Read On His Rookie NFL Season

In just seven games, Williams -- used in a nickel role -- has played 304 snaps, and over 50 percent of snaps in six of those games. The only game he didn't reach the mark was in his debut, a Week 7 game that saw Williams intercept Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith inside the 5-yard line.

"He's doing a really good job," defensive backs coach Patrick Toney said. "Garrett's a mature dude, very professional, and he prepares as hard as anybody. I've been really impressed by him, especially having to wait so long to actually be able to take a rep in the system and how quickly he's caught on."

Coach Jonathan Gannon and the defensive staff see the nickel job as a starting position, and in many ways links him with veteran safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

"It's a good trio back there," Gannon said. "We have three really high quality players and the more they play with each other, the better they'll get."

Williams has also started games alongside Kei'Trel Clark and Divaad Wilson, two fellow rookie cornerbacks. Toney believes that having a young group out there has been exciting "because you get to start from square one with them and develop good habits and really grow them in your system."

The Cardinals have started 10 rookies this season, most in the NFL.

The Cardinals are off for the bye week, but Williams doesn't really need the rest. His initial and unexpected time away due to his injury makes Williams even more eager to get back onto the field.