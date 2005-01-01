Gatorade Junior Training Camps Benefit Valley Children
The free program for children, ages 7-14, features educational and recreational benefits in a safe and fun environment.
Each camp consists of a short motivational speech by a current or former Cardinal player and an interactive play area comprised of five stations teaching non-contact football skills such as catching and throwing.
The programs run in conjunction with the physical education departments at each school.
The Cardinals hold several Gatorade Junior Training Camps each month.
For more informaton on bringing the program to your school, call Mo Streety at 602/379-1835.