Getting Kyler Murray Back On Field Has Cardinals Smiling

When Hollywood Brown looked across the huddle during practice this week, he didn't just see quarterback Kyler Murray rattle off a play call and clap his hands.

The wide receiver actually thought it was funny because he saw his best friend do it all with a smile on his face.

"It's really good to see him back for himself," Brown said. "Being away from the game is never easy and for him, to see the work he put in and for him to be able to practice with us leading up to the game has been fun."

The Cardinals have had spurts throughout the season that have made those around the organization smile, but few more than Murray's official return on Sunday, when the Cardinals host the Falcons.

"They're excited to get the guy in the huddle," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We all love the guy."

It certainly does help that Murray is one of the NFL's most explosive players when healthy. Despite the potential boost Murray will bring to the offense, Gannon was very direct when asked if it'll provide a fresh start for the team: "No."

"I told the team today 'You have to approach this week like we're 0-0,'" Gannon added. "That's how we go about our business every week and you can't live in the past."

The Cardinals (1-8) have fallen short much of the season. Murray has the opportunity to make an impact on the field and string together some wins.

"I've seen what's been put into it and I've seen the grind that's been put into it," Murray said. "We've been right there in every single game. It's been unfortunate to have to sit back and watch us go through the pains that we're going through right now.