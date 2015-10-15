"Going Out And Showing" The Run Game

since a 201-yard game against the Falcons in 2013. Better yet, the team averaged 7.5 yards per carry – and that's with the three Drew Stanton kneeldowns to end the game.

With veteran Chris Johnson leading the way, the Cardinals lead the NFL with 4.96 yards per carry after five weeks – and that's including their NFL-high 11 kneeldowns (for minus-11 yards) to run out the clock. They have rushed for 134.8 yards a game, third in the NFL. It's an amazing turnaround from 2014, when the Cardinals were 31st in the league in rushing (81.8 yards a game) and last in per carry average.

"It's not really any different than last year," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. "I guess it's our year right now, knock on wood."

It's more than that, of course. The offensive line is playing better and has been upgraded. And no area has been upgraded more than running back. Johnson was signed for a minimum deal. David Johnson was drafted in the third round. Ellington got healthy (and got hurt again, but he's healthy once again.)

All three impressed in Detroit. Chris Johnson averaged an eye-popping 9.4 yards during a 103-yard day. David Johnson scored two touchdowns. Ellington ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run. The Cards already have 23 runs this season of at least 10 yards.

And yet, "we could be better, especially in the run game," Chris Johnson said. "We've been leaving a lot of yards out there."

Chris Johnson has 405 yards this season, tied for second in the NFL. He was expected to help, but no one predicted this kind of production.

"Of course it makes you feel good, but we've only played five games," Johnson said. "You've got to look at the big picture."

That picture says the Cardinals still have to play the Seahawks twice, among others, and the running lanes may get squeezed. Then again, the idea of the Cards' offense was to run if the other guys waited for the pass, and vice versa. It's a lot easier to do that when the running game is so efficient.

"Making ourselves believe it is one thing," Ellington said. "Going out and showing, that's another."

MATHIEU, BROWN RETURN TO PRACTICE -- BUT IUPATI SITS