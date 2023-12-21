Green Dot Third Time Over: Krys Barnes Now Gets Defensive Role

The Cardinals will have a new quarterback of the defense Sunday in Chicago, with linebacker Krys Barnes taking over the green dot after Josh Woods landed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

It's been a while, but Barnes isn't a stranger to calling plays for the defense.

"I was the green dot my rookie year (with the Packers) and parts of my second year, so I've got a feel for it," Barnes said. "You just can't make it bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, it's still football and we all have a job to do."

Barnes will be the third player in the last five games to hold the position for the Cardinals defense. Linebacker Kyzir White played every snap at the role until he tore his bicep in Week 11 against the Texans. Woods took over and did a solid job filling the void prior to being placed on IR.

As good as White and Woods were on the field, their leadership was among the best on the roster. Barnes understands the challenges left by their absence.

"I think as a defense we're pretty tight knit together and we know how to talk to one another," the fourth-year veteran said. "Of course, being the playcaller and relaying the call, I got to set us up with the right tempo, stay calm, and come with the right demeanor. Thankfully, that's kind of my demeanor anyway. Never too high, never too low, and hopefully that carries throughout the game and helps rally everybody around me."