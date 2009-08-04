Green to IR, Raiola cut, Fowler signed

Turns out fullback Justin Green's knee was hurt bad enough that the team put him on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Don't know if Green will eventually injury settle but he won't be playing for the Cards. The Cards now have an open roster spot, because they also made a center swap, cutting third-teamer Donovan Raiola and signing Melvin Fowler. Fowler (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) was a one-time third-round pick of Cleveland in 2002. He's a vet, with 86 games and 60 starts in his career, including 14 games with five starts last season in Buffalo. The Cards have been searching for a solid backup to Lyle Sendlein for a while; right now, Ben Claxton is running second team behind Sendlein.