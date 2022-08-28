Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella Make Another Impression In Cardinals' Preseason Finale

It feels like both will be Cardinals when the roster is trimmed by Tuesday night.

"Everything is out of my control right now," Dortch said. "I feel like I gave it my all this entire preseason. I feel good what I put on tape, and everything will work out the way it's supposed to work out."

Dortch had six catches (on 12 targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown. Isabella had five catches for 115 yards – tackled inside the 5 twice on long catch-and-runs, setting up scores – and drew a long pass interference call that was wiped out because of an offsetting penalty.

"Andy Isabella is a tough soldier, man," Dortch said. "Me and him worked out this whole offseason together, we came out together out of college. I have so much respect for that guy. It's been a battle with this whole receivers room."

With DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games, it would make sense to keep both players, especially with Antoine Wesley still a question with his groin injury.

But there is a lot that will go into crafting the final 53-man roster, and for receivers at the back of the depth chart, pass catching is only one factor.

"I thought they attacked this camp," Kingsbury said of the two receivers. "Both of them, every day, full speed, and you see the results. I can't say enough good things about what they did this camp."

On the other side of the ball, there are still questions about cornerback depth and sustained pass rush. Cameron Thomas had two sacks and nearly had a third, although the third-round linebacker is clearly in bucket one.

"Obviously there are going to be some business decisions made," Thomas said of the impending cuts. "But it's something I haven't thought much of."

The Cardinals flew home after the game, the discussions about the final roster already to take place at 30,000 feet.