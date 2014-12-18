"Gritty" Frostee Rucker Comes Through For Cardinals

said. "You can see in his eyes his work is not done."

That was part of the reason Rucker stuck around after playing out the one-year contract he signed as a free agent in 2013. Even if he didn't play as much as he might have wanted behind Dockett and Campbell, he wanted to stay in Arizona. He even passed on a couple of offers that might have paid him more elsewhere – Rucker declined to get into it – just so he could re-sign a two-year deal in Arizona.

He saw what the franchise was building and how Bruce Arians coached the team. Rucker loves how the pieces have all fit and how the chemistry had blossomed. It's why the whole "Next Man Up" thing has worked.

Rucker loves "the process of getting to Sunday to get the win, the work and the studying." The act of being a professional.

That's why he can handle the media scrums even if they aren't something he seeks out. At 31, he understands, just like he long ago learned to deal with his unique name. Frostee is his given name granted by his military father Len, who as a disc jockey was called "DJ Frost" by his fellow soldiers. "Frostee" just seemed like a good option to call his son.

Rucker hated the name growing up, especially when the holidays approached. But he's embraced it -- his nickname is "Snowman." And of late, the Snowman cometh for the Cardinals, at a time when they have needed him.

"At this stage of my career, when you don't know if they will invite you back next year because they start looking at you as a number, this is exciting," Rucker said. "It's a good time in my life. There's a lot of positive things going on, we're winning, and I'm happy."