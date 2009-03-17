Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Haggans Returns To Cards

Mar 17, 2009 at 02:07 AM
haggansstaysmain.jpg

Linebacker Clark Haggans signed a new three-year contract Tuesday.

Following through with the theme of working on their own players in free agency, the Cardinals are bringing back linebacker Clark Haggans after Haggans signed a new three-year contract Tuesday.

Haggans had 27 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery before missing 10 of the final 11 games – including all four postseason games – with a left foot injury and subsequent surgery. Haggans was placed on injured reserve Dec. 19.

The 32-year-old veteran, who spent the first eight years of his career in Pittsburgh before signing with Arizona last offseason, proved to be a solid addition inside the locker room as well as a key reserve on the field backing up Chike Okeafor.

He was one of the team's top priorities to re-sign going into free agency. The team is also expected to try and bring veteran defensive end Bertrand Berry back.

Haggans is scheduled to make $1 million in salary for 2009, with $2.5 million salaries in 2010 and 2011.

The Cards have been relatively quiet in free agency, although they did acquire their top target in cornerback Bryant McFadden. They agreed to terms with running back Jason Wright Monday and made their biggest splash when they re-signed their own quarterback earlier this month when Kurt Warner stayed with a two-year deal.

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 3/17/09. Updated 3/20/09.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

