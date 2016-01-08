Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Head Coaching Interview For Harold Goodwin

Notes: OC gets shot with Bucs; trash talk before national title game; Palmer a finalist

Jan 08, 2016 at 06:20 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin talks with the offensive line before a game.

Bruce Arians' goal is to sprout a coaching tree, and he has one branch in Jets coach Todd Bowles.

The hope is for Harold Goodwin to be next. The Cardinals offensive coordinator will interview for the Buccaneers head coaching vacancy, his first time as a candidate for a top job. It's widely expected that Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter gets the gig, but the chance for Goodwin to raise his profile and get experience is a positive.

"When you start getting interviews, that's a good thing," Arians said.

Goodwin was unavailable for comment.

The Cardinals offense finished second in points per game (30.6) and first in total offense in the regular season. It boasts an MVP candidate at quarterback in Carson Palmer, two 1,000-yard receivers in Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown, as well as a rejuvenated rushing attack.

Goodwin doesn't call plays – that is Arians' domain – and focuses much of his energy on the offensive line in practice. He has familiarity with Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, who was director/vice president of player personnel for the Cardinals from 2012-2013.

"Just be yourself," Arians said of the advice he will give Goodwin. "Fortunately he knows Jason. It should be a really good one for him."

Arians believes the more a prospective head coach interviews, the more he learns, although he couldn't speak emphatically on the subject. Arians was famously passed over for coaching interviews throughout his career until landing the gig with the Cardinals in 2013.

"I never got the opportunity, but I think you do," Arians said, laughing. "I think you get more comfortable with the process. Each one's a little different. We're pulling for him."

Running back Andre Ellington said Goodwin deserves the look.

"He's a great coach," Ellington said. "He makes sure all the guys are dialed in and he gets everybody dialed in on Sundays. I think he will be a great head coach."

SPLIT ALLEGIANCES FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL TITLE GAME

There are four Clemson and two Alabama players on the Cardinals' active roster, and not surprisingly, there's been a healthy amount of trash talk leading up to Monday's national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Ellington (Clemson) and safety Rashad Johnson (Alabama) have a wager on the game where the loser must adorn

the opposing team's jersey, with the evidence posted on Instagram. I've got to order some Clemson stuff so I can have him wear it on Tuesday," Ellington said. "I'm feeling confident."

Defensive tackle Ed Stinson, an Alabama product, said the Clemson players have been jawing a lot, but that wide receiver Jaron Brown is unwilling to back up his boasts.

"J.B., he's scared to bet me," Stinson said. "He's scared to do the jersey swap. I've been on him all week trying to do it. He doesn't want to do it, though."

Brown said there's a good reason for that.

"See, I wouldn't want to wear Big Ed's stanky, smelly, sweaty jersey," Brown said. "He'd probably want to wear mine: '18', Clemson, nice and orange, but I wouldn't want to wear his."

Kicker Chandler Catanzaro and safety Chris Clemons are the other Clemson products on the Cardinals.

PALMER A FINALIST FOR FEDEX AIR NFL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Palmer is one of three finalists for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year, joined by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Palmer set numerous franchise records this season, finishing with 4,671 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a completion percentage of 63.7 and a league-best 8.7 yards per pass attempt.

The winner will be chosen by the fans. They can vote at NFL.com/fedex through Thursday, Feb. 4.

GETTING HEALTHY FOR DIVISIONAL ROUND

Arians said three or four players would have likely missed the game if the Cardinals had to play in the wild card round, but he expects a healthy unit for next Saturday.

"We should have everybody on the field Tuesday other than (defensive tackle) Cory Redding," Arians said.

Linebacker Markus Golden (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Mauro (calf) missed the regular season finale against the Seahawks.

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals wild card games

Past images of the Cardinals playing in the wild card round of the playoffs

1982: Cardinals QB Neil Lomax throws a pass as Packers DE Mike Butler pressures
1982: Cardinals QB Neil Lomax throws a pass as Packers DE Mike Butler pressures

1982: Packers WR James Lofton scores a touchdown
1982: Packers WR James Lofton scores a touchdown

1998: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer throws a pass in the win over the Cowboys
1998: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer throws a pass in the win over the Cowboys

1998: Cardinals CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass against the Cowboys
1998: Cardinals CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass against the Cowboys

1998: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones displeased with the result against the Cardinals
1998: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones displeased with the result against the Cardinals

2008: Cardinals DT Antonio Smith sacks Falcons QB Matt Ryan
2008: Cardinals DT Antonio Smith sacks Falcons QB Matt Ryan

2008: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry tracks Falcons RB Michael Turner
2008: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry tracks Falcons RB Michael Turner

2008: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass
2008: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass

2008: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James has his facemask grabbed against the Falcons
2008: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James has his facemask grabbed against the Falcons

2008: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner delivers a pass
2008: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner delivers a pass

2009: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry sacks Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
2009: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry sacks Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

2009: Cardinals WR Early Doucet scores a touchdown against the Packers
2009: Cardinals WR Early Doucet scores a touchdown against the Packers

2009: Cardinals CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie intercepts a pass against Green Bay
2009: Cardinals CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie intercepts a pass against Green Bay

2009: Cardinals RB LaRod Stephens-Howling is stopped just short of the goal-line
2009: Cardinals RB LaRod Stephens-Howling is stopped just short of the goal-line

2009: Cardinals CB Michael Adams causes the fumble which LB Karlos Dansby returned for the game-winning score in OT
2009: Cardinals CB Michael Adams causes the fumble which LB Karlos Dansby returned for the game-winning score in OT

2009: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner celebrates a touchdown
2009: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner celebrates a touchdown

2009: WR Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a touchdown pass against the Packers
2009: WR Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a touchdown pass against the Packers

2014: Cardinals RB Marion Grice sneaks into the end zone in the loss to the Panthers
2014: Cardinals RB Marion Grice sneaks into the end zone in the loss to the Panthers

2014: Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley delivers a pass as Panthers DE Charles Johnson pressures
2014: Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley delivers a pass as Panthers DE Charles Johnson pressures

2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald tries to escape from Panthers CB Josh Norman
2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald tries to escape from Panthers CB Josh Norman

2014: Cardinals CB Antonio Cromartie brings down Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery
2014: Cardinals CB Antonio Cromartie brings down Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery

2014: Cardinals TE Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass against the Panthers
2014: Cardinals TE Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass against the Panthers

