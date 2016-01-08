Head Coaching Interview For Harold Goodwin

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin talks with the offensive line before a game.
Bruce Arians' goal is to sprout a coaching tree, and he has one branch in Jets coach Todd Bowles.
The hope is for Harold Goodwin to be next. The Cardinals offensive coordinator will interview for the Buccaneers head coaching vacancy, his first time as a candidate for a top job. It's widely expected that Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter gets the gig, but the chance for Goodwin to raise his profile and get experience is a positive.
"When you start getting interviews, that's a good thing," Arians said.
Goodwin was unavailable for comment.
The Cardinals offense finished second in points per game (30.6) and first in total offense in the regular season. It boasts an MVP candidate at quarterback in Carson Palmer, two 1,000-yard receivers in Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown, as well as a rejuvenated rushing attack.
Goodwin doesn't call plays – that is Arians' domain – and focuses much of his energy on the offensive line in practice. He has familiarity with Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, who was director/vice president of player personnel for the Cardinals from 2012-2013.
"Just be yourself," Arians said of the advice he will give Goodwin. "Fortunately he knows Jason. It should be a really good one for him."
Arians believes the more a prospective head coach interviews, the more he learns, although he couldn't speak emphatically on the subject. Arians was famously passed over for coaching interviews throughout his career until landing the gig with the Cardinals in 2013.
"I never got the opportunity, but I think you do," Arians said, laughing. "I think you get more comfortable with the process. Each one's a little different. We're pulling for him."
Running back Andre Ellington said Goodwin deserves the look.
"He's a great coach," Ellington said. "He makes sure all the guys are dialed in and he gets everybody dialed in on Sundays. I think he will be a great head coach."
SPLIT ALLEGIANCES FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL TITLE GAME
There are four Clemson and two Alabama players on the Cardinals' active roster, and not surprisingly, there's been a healthy amount of trash talk leading up to Monday's national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Ellington (Clemson) and safety Rashad Johnson (Alabama) have a wager on the game where the loser must adorn
the opposing team's jersey, with the evidence posted on Instagram. I've got to order some Clemson stuff so I can have him wear it on Tuesday," Ellington said. "I'm feeling confident."
Defensive tackle Ed Stinson, an Alabama product, said the Clemson players have been jawing a lot, but that wide receiver Jaron Brown is unwilling to back up his boasts.
"J.B., he's scared to bet me," Stinson said. "He's scared to do the jersey swap. I've been on him all week trying to do it. He doesn't want to do it, though."
Brown said there's a good reason for that.
"See, I wouldn't want to wear Big Ed's stanky, smelly, sweaty jersey," Brown said. "He'd probably want to wear mine: '18', Clemson, nice and orange, but I wouldn't want to wear his."
Kicker Chandler Catanzaro and safety Chris Clemons are the other Clemson products on the Cardinals.
PALMER A FINALIST FOR FEDEX AIR NFL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Palmer is one of three finalists for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year, joined by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
Palmer set numerous franchise records this season, finishing with 4,671 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a completion percentage of 63.7 and a league-best 8.7 yards per pass attempt.
The winner will be chosen by the fans. They can vote at NFL.com/fedex through Thursday, Feb. 4.
GETTING HEALTHY FOR DIVISIONAL ROUND
Arians said three or four players would have likely missed the game if the Cardinals had to play in the wild card round, but he expects a healthy unit for next Saturday.
"We should have everybody on the field Tuesday other than (defensive tackle) Cory Redding," Arians said.
Linebacker Markus Golden (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Mauro (calf) missed the regular season finale against the Seahawks.
Past images of the Cardinals playing in the wild card round of the playoffs