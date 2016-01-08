Head Coaching Interview For Harold Goodwin

"When you start getting interviews, that's a good thing," Arians said.

Goodwin was unavailable for comment.

The Cardinals offense finished second in points per game (30.6) and first in total offense in the regular season. It boasts an MVP candidate at quarterback in Carson Palmer, two 1,000-yard receivers in Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown, as well as a rejuvenated rushing attack.

Goodwin doesn't call plays – that is Arians' domain – and focuses much of his energy on the offensive line in practice. He has familiarity with Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, who was director/vice president of player personnel for the Cardinals from 2012-2013.

"Just be yourself," Arians said of the advice he will give Goodwin. "Fortunately he knows Jason. It should be a really good one for him."

Arians believes the more a prospective head coach interviews, the more he learns, although he couldn't speak emphatically on the subject. Arians was famously passed over for coaching interviews throughout his career until landing the gig with the Cardinals in 2013.

"I never got the opportunity, but I think you do," Arians said, laughing. "I think you get more comfortable with the process. Each one's a little different. We're pulling for him."

Running back Andre Ellington said Goodwin deserves the look.

"He's a great coach," Ellington said. "He makes sure all the guys are dialed in and he gets everybody dialed in on Sundays. I think he will be a great head coach."

SPLIT ALLEGIANCES FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL TITLE GAME

There are four Clemson and two Alabama players on the Cardinals' active roster, and not surprisingly, there's been a healthy amount of trash talk leading up to Monday's national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium.