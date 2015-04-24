Healthy Andre Ellington Would Embrace RB

The hip and core problems were particularly frustrating, Ellington said, because it was just about the time he felt he had learned to cope just fine with his foot problems. Ellington did have 46 catches last season, up seven receptions despite playing three fewer games, but his per-rush average tumbled from 5.5 yards as a rookie to just 3.3 last season. His longest run was only 22 yards, a far cry from the home-run threat he established himself as during his rookie year.

Quarterback Drew Stanton called Ellington the "sparkplug" of the offense and the guy who could score a touchdown every time he touched the ball. Arians still believes Ellington's struggles last season came from the inability to practice because of the bad foot, which didn't allow him on the same page as the rest of the offense. That will change when he practices again.

Those are the notions that motivate him now, working out, and toward the season. The Cardinals will likely draft a running back and he would probably take some snaps from Ellington. But Ellington believes he is set up to return to his rookie ways, when he originally convinced the team what he could do on the field, even if he knows some doubt his potential as the go-to back.