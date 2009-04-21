Hearing from the braintrust

GM Rod Graves and coach Ken Whisenhunt are scheduled for their annual pre-draft press conference today at 2 p.m., so we'll have that video up later and I will be writing a story. It's also the first time the two will have been in such a situation since the team acknowledged it was listening to trade offers for Anquan Boldin. I don't expect any earth-shattering news, but we will see.

Here is one thought coming out of this should Boldin not get dealt, a thought I was bouncing off someone yesterday and then brought up again from a fan who e-mailed me -- maybe this puts into focus Boldin's worth in terms of a contract. Maybe Boldin will see where he stands on the trade market and perhaps he and the team can come to a quicker meeting of the minds when it comes to a new contract. I don't know if that can or will happen, but we will see. If Boldin really wants a resolution to this, I would assume he will remain open-minded even if a trade doesn't happen.