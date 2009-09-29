Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Highland's Pete Wahlheim Named High School Coach-of-the-Week

Sep 29, 2009 at 07:58 AM

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and U.S. Army have named Highland High School's Pete Wahlheim as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards and U.S. Army "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and U.S. Army representative Sergeant James Minter.

Wahlheim and his Hawks rallied from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit for the 28-27 comeback victory over Desert Mountain last Friday night. The Hawks scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion with under a minute to go to earn the win.

The award will be presented to Wahlheim and the Highland High School football team on Wednesday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. at a school assembly (4301 E. Guadalupe, Gilbert).

The Cardinals 15-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $2,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals player or alumnus, team mascot Big Red, and Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks will present the award.

2009 Winners
Week 1: Russ Semore, Round Valley H.S.
Week 2: Charlie Ragle, Chaparral H.S.
Week 3: Cleveland Dansby, Carl Hayden H.S.
Week 4: Pete Wahlheim, Highland H.S.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

Cardinals Fetch Animal Bags To Help Transport Cross-Country

Packs help first responders aid pets in distress

news

Cardinals Reach Out To Needy Youth In 'Shop With A Jock'

Players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

news

The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

Players explain why they have chosen their charity

news

Cardinals Man Of Year Zach Ertz Ready To Attack Rehab After Knee Injury

Walter Payton nominee happy to have young son to aid perspective

news

Zach Ertz Earns Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year Honor

Tight end has used foundation to battle food insecurities in Arizona

news

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

news

As Larry Fitzgerald Enters Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame, Retirement Still Not The Word

Former receiver staying busy in business world and not looking back

news

For Burn Victims, Antonio Hamilton And Teammates Bring Hope

Cardinals visit Valleywise Medical Center

Advertising