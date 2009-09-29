Highland's Pete Wahlheim Named High School Coach-of-the-Week

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and U.S. Army have named Highland High School's Pete Wahlheim as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards and U.S. Army "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and U.S. Army representative Sergeant James Minter.

Wahlheim and his Hawks rallied from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit for the 28-27 comeback victory over Desert Mountain last Friday night. The Hawks scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion with under a minute to go to earn the win.

The award will be presented to Wahlheim and the Highland High School football team on Wednesday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. at a school assembly (4301 E. Guadalupe, Gilbert).

The Cardinals 15-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $2,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals player or alumnus, team mascot Big Red, and Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks will present the award.