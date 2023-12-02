Hjalte Froholdt Goes Mental To Improve His Game

Froholdt has done a solid job this season, earning the starting role during training camp and playing in every game since. The techniques will certainly be put to the test against a Steelers defense and one of the best defensive lines in the league, of which Froholdt is familiar having played previously with the Cleveland Browns.

The majority of the preparation for Sunday takes place during the week on the practice field and in the meeting rooms. Speaking with Hummel has also been instrumental ahead of Sunday's game.

"It's easy to get muddled away because they got Cam (Heyward), they got (Larry) Ogunjobi, they got (Keeanu) Benton who's playing really well, they got (Alex) Highsmith, they got T.J. (Watt), and it's the Steelers at their place," Froholdt said. "There's all these things that could really affect your head, but in the end, what plays do we have? What fronts do they run? How do I block?"

All of those aspects are why coach Jonathan Gannon said that the offensive line is a "thinking position" and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said that behind the quarterback, the offensive line arguably has the most on their plate.

"The O-line is the group that has to make the most adjustment, have the most communication, both in the run game, in the pass game, multiple fronts, second level pressures, and just making sure they're all on the same page," Petzing said. "I think that's one of (Froholdt's) strengths."

Petzing praised his center for his preparation and the types of questions he asks to fully understand the team's gameplan. Having spent time in the AFC North, Froholdt's used to playing against the Steelers and in bad weather games. The atmosphere won't be new, and he knows that the Steelers "play really freaking hard and we've got to do everything we can to bring it to them."

Froholdt's confidence is centered around the mentality that he's been able to develop. In the past, stress and anxiety hindered his ability to perform and get better.

Now that he is in a position room with "a bunch of guys that support each other," Froholdt is taking his game to the next level. And with Hummel's assistance, Froholdt has been able to find a newfound love for the game.