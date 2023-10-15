Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Hollywood Brown Available Against Rams Despite Illness

Linebacker Luketa sits out after practice injury

Oct 15, 2023
Darren Urban

LOS ANGELES -- The Cardinals don't have Jalen Thompson for Sunday's game against the Rams, but they do have Hollywood Brown.

Brown had been limited during the week with an illness, but he is active for the Cardinals -- the wide receiver a key piece of an offense that needs to have a good game.

A shoulder injury will keep two-way player Jesse Luketa (the linebacker has been getting a few snaps at fullback each week) out of the game as well.

The Cardinals will go with a three running back group in place of the injured James Conner: Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado, and practice squad elevation Damien Williams.

The full inactive list:

  • S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
  • RB Tony Jones Jr.
  • LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder)
  • OL Keith Ismael
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • TE Elijah Higgins

