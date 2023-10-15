Hollywood Brown Available Against Rams Despite Illness

LOS ANGELES -- The Cardinals don't have Jalen Thompson for Sunday's game against the Rams, but they do have Hollywood Brown.

Brown had been limited during the week with an illness, but he is active for the Cardinals -- the wide receiver a key piece of an offense that needs to have a good game.

A shoulder injury will keep two-way player Jesse Luketa (the linebacker has been getting a few snaps at fullback each week) out of the game as well.

The Cardinals will go with a three running back group in place of the injured James Conner: Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado, and practice squad elevation Damien Williams.

The full inactive list: