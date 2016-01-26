Hope For D.J. Humphries, Jonathan Cooper

Interestingly, defensive tackle Calais Campbell said Humphries has made him a better player with a quickly improving Humphries on the scout team – playing left tackle.

Humphries needs to add upper body strength, but he feels like going up against defenders like Dwight Freeney and Campbell in practice improved his game over the past season – making him far different than the player who was tagged with the nickname “Knee Deep” in training camp.

"I wasn't ready and I had to sit down and learn for a while," Humphries said.

Humphries at least is just starting out. Cooper faces a critical juncture in his career, unable to have reached the everyday lineup after three seasons. His rookie season was derailed by a broken leg in the preseason, an injury he hadn't quite gotten past by his second year.

Cooper was the starter on the right side coming out of training camp, although Larsen was needed on the left side with an injury to Mike Iupati. Cooper – who like Humphries had to learn the switch from left to right this year because of Iupati's arrival – started the first nine games before hurting his knee. Larsen replaced him, and Cooper never got back in the lineup.

Cooper insists his frustrations come from internal expectations and not the weight of being a first-round pick. He also acknowledged a mental battle and the need to have his "headspace" right, saying that too often he will allow mistakes to linger in his head, or take coaching criticism too personally.

"I can't let that happen anymore," Cooper said, adding "I just feel like I'm in store for something great."

At least right now, Arians is backing his former first-rounders.

"The last half of the season, I'd have had no problems playing (Humphries)," Arians said. "I wouldn't tell him that, but I had a ton of confidence in him."

"I like our offensive line, where it's at," Arians added. "The young guys on the practice squad, I think, have really good futures. Then, both number one picks, I think, are going to be good players. I think we're fine there."

The Cardinals hope so. It'd be good if Humphries could fill his iPad with game footage and not just practice work.