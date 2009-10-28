Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Horizon H.S. QB Ryan Stanford Named High School Player-of-the-Week

Oct 28, 2009 at 02:11 AM

Horizon High School quarterback Ryan Stanford has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."

Stanford completed 17 of 32 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies 43-20 win over North Canyon High School last Friday night.  Horizon's offense also got 186 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries from running back Matt Jones in the victory.

The seventh-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award, presented by Wells Fargo, is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and Wells Fargo representative Jeff Smith.

A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Stanford by a Cardinals alumnus at a ceremony at Horizon High School on Friday, October 30 at 11:30 a.m. during a lunch time presentation (5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale). The Huskies host Desert Mountain High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).

2009 Winners
Week 1: RB Casey Jahn, Northwest Christian H.S.
Week 2: RB Jake Brown, Paradise Valley H.S.
Week 3: QB Rathen Ricedorff, Show Low H.S.
Week 4: RB De'Andre Currie, Mountain Pointe H.S.
Week 5: RB Ka'Deem Casey, Tucson Canyon Del Oro H.S.
Week 6: QB Mike Benjamin, Basha H.S.
Week 7: RB Keith Huckaby, Agua Fria H.S.
Week 8: QB Ryan Stanford, Horizon H.S.

