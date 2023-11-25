How Halftime Helped The Cardinals Defense Find Itself

The halftime break a chance for a collective breath. Linebacker Zaven Collins gave a hypothetical example of a breakdown on defense that he would see during the first half and then trying to overcompensate to help.

Then the next player might see Collins' compensation and overcompensate for that hole, "and it becomes a vicious circle."

"At halftime, you can visualize, 'OK, this is happening, we need to do this' or 'You can do better here,'" Collins said, adding, "I've been in situations where we throw the (expletive) game plan out the window."

That's not what happened in Houston. In the Texans game, linebacker Josh Woods said, the players understood they simply underachieved before the break. It didn't help they lost one of their captains and defensive signal-caller, Kyzir White, to a torn biceps in the first half.

It wasn't the first injury for this group, though, nor the last.

The last time the Cardinals played the Rams it was the opposite; the Cardinals played an excellent first half of defense and then slipped in the second half, allowing Kyren Williams to run for 154 yards in the final two quarters.

The Cards didn't have either of their star safeties, Thompson or Budda Baker, that day.

"We're evolving," said Thompson, who in addition to his pick had his first career sack. "We're moving in the right direction."

In a perfect world, that means 60 minutes of solid play. If it takes the halftime break to adjust, the Cardinals can do that too.

"Halftime is when everyone gets to sit down and say 'Hey, this is what is happening (scheme-wise),'" Collins said. "It's also when we get to talk to each other and say, 'Hey, it's time to (expletive) go' too. That's 90 percent of it."

THOMPSON ON INJURY REPORT

The Cardinals added safety Jalen Thompson to the injury report on Saturday with a back issue. Thompson is now officially questionable to play against the Rams. ...