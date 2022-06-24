How NFL Career Began Not Whole Story For Ronnie Rivers 

Besides, Rivers can just walk into his parents' house to find another good example.

Rivers' father, Ron, was an undrafted running back and went on to play for the Lions and Falcons.

"He emphasized it's not how you start, it's how you finish," Rivers said. "It's about whoever can stay the longest in the league."

Rivers had enjoyed his time in the desert. Off the field, he chuckles about the intense heat, not seeing a single cloud or feeling any wind during his first three weeks in Arizona. He has embraced the energy around the team and admires the organization. Rivers has learned much from starting running back James Conner, who constantly offers Rivers advice.

The fight for a roster spot figures to be difficult. The running back room includes Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, and Jonathan Ward. There is also fellow undrafted rookie T.J. Pledger. On a team that usually keeps four running backs, the number is daunting, but Rivers understands his uphill battle to ascend the depth chart with training camp approaching.

The plan is to take his father's advice into camp and make a name for himself. The perfect scenario is to remain with the Cardinals, but he understands that's not a guarantee. Whatever happens, Rivers is determined to add his name to the list of successful undrafted free agent running backs and one-up his dad.