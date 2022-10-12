How To Watch: Cardinals at Seahawks, Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 16 at 1:05 p.m. MST.*

*Kickoff would be moved to 2:30 p.m. if the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners playoff series goes to a fourth game on Sunday in Seattle.

WATCH ON TV

FOX

Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*

NFL+

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 8:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO

KHOV 105.1 FM

Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)