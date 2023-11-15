How To Watch: Cardinals at Texans, Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. MST.
WATCH ON TV
- CBS
- Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
- WATCH ON MOBILE
- A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*
- NFL+
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO
- Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
- Game day programming begins at 6:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.
- "Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.
LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO
- La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
- Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
NFL+
- NFL+ has your gameday covered. With an NFL+ subscription, you get access to:
- Live out-of market preseason games across devices
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season
- NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free
- With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you get all the features of NFL+ with the added benefits of full & condensed game replays and Coaches Film.
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
- For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit.
- The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".
CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts include:
- Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)
- Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)
- Darren Urban, senior writer (@Cardschatter)
- Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)
- Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)
- Arizona Cardinals YouTube channel
ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING
- "The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
- "The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- "Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on KPNX 12 News
- "Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground" AZCardinals.com
