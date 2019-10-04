Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch: Cardinals-Bengals

All the ways to follow the Week 5 matchup in Cincinnati

Oct 04, 2019 at 10:04 AM
HTWBengals

HOW TO WATCH CARDINALS-BENGALS

Where to Watch, Listen & Follow

Sunday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at Paul Brown Stadium

TELEVISION BROADCAST

FOX

Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

DIGITAL BROADCAST

Watch the Cardinals on Yahoo Sports or azcardinals.com free on your phone or tablet.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local and primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 5:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST

TUDN 105.1 KHOV FM

Gabriel Trujillo (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)

A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast*

NFL GAME PASS

Out of Market? No problem. You can watch the Cardinals take on the Bengals live on NFL Game Pass. And when the game ends, the Game Pass action doesn't. You can re-watch the game and access other cool features like Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players in one shot, as well as the NFL Films archive. Subscribe here.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.

On game days, Lisa Matthews and Darren Urban host a pregame show on Facebook Live that airs roughly 45 minutes prior to kickoff.

The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Urban's "Word from the Birds" blog and Kyle Odegard's "Deep Dive" blog.

CARDINALS TWITTER ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)

Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)

Darren Urban, team writer (@CardsChatter)

Kyle Odegard, team writer (@Kyle_Odegard)

Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)

Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

"Cardinals Cover 2" Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3 p.m. on AZCardinals.com

"The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM

"The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

"Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury" Friday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals: Season In Focus" Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on NBC 12 News

"Cards OT" postgame (home games only) on Fox Sports Arizona

Single game TIX_Chandler

Lock In Your Tickets Today!

Be a part of the Red Sea and buy tickets for remaining Cardinals home games.

Select Your Seats Now

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

Topics include coaching search, Kyler's role in transition, and No. 2 QB

news

Depth Of Field: Week 18 At San Francisco

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Relieve Kliff Kingsbury Of Coaching Duties, Steve Keim Steps Down

Team begins process of offseason overhaul with 'wide net' for replacements

news

J.J. Watt Gets The Finish He Wanted, The Cardinals Just Reach The End Against 49ers

Retiring defensive end has two sacks but year ends with 38-13 defeat

news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2023 Season

Home schedule includes Cowboys, Bengals, Giants, Ravens

news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at 49ers, Week 18

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers on January 8, 2023.

news

Cardinals Add Running Back Ty'Son Williams To Roster

Four players added to mix before finale in San Francisco

news

Cardinals Close Season With Test Against NFC West Best 49ers

David Blough to get second start at QB with multiple key players sitting

news

One Final Practice, One Final Game For J.J. Watt

Retiring defensive lineman prepared for emotion of last game against 49ers

news

Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco

news

Three Big Things: 49ers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Advertising