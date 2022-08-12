How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Bengals Preseason Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Friday, August 12 at 4:30 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

KPNX 12 News (NBC)

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst)

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*

NFL+

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) and Drew Stanton (analyst)

Game day programming begins at 12:30 p.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO

KQMR 100.3 FM

Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

*A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast

NFL+

NFL+ has your gameday covered. With an NFL+ subscription, you get access to:

Live out-of-market preseason games across devices

Live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet

Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free

With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you get all the features of NFL+ with the added benefits of full & condensed game replays and Coaches Film.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Reddit.

The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING