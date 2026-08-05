How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Panthers, Hall of Fame Game

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, August 6 at 5 p.m. MST.
WATCH ON TV
- NBC/Peacock
- Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline)
- WATCH ON MOBILE
- A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*
- NFL+
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN LIVE ON NATIONAL RADIO
- Westwood One
- Scott Graham (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst)
LISTEN LIVE ON CARDINALS RADIO
- Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)
- Game day programming begins at 2 p.m. with "The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" followed by "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle." Both shows spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL.
- "Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.
LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO
- Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR
- Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst)
*A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
And for those fans outside of the U.S., there is Game Pass International.
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
- For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Reddit.
- The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".
CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts include:
- Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)
- Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)
- Darren Urban, senior writer (@Cardschatter)
- Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)
- Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)
- Arizona Cardinals YouTube channel
ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING
- "The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
- "The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- "Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground" at AZCardinals.com
- "Cardinals Game Plan", "Cardinals Birdwatch" on Arizona's Family