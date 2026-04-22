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How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23-25, 2026

Apr 22, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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The Cardinals have the 3rd pick of Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft. If they stay put, they should make the selection around 5:25 p.m. Arizona time (8:25 p.m. Eastern).

WATCH ON TV

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, April 23: Round 1
5 p.m. MST

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3
4 p.m. MST

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7
9 a.m. MST

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+, ESPN app

LISTEN ON RADIO

Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, ESPN Radio

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

  • Round 1 (No. 3)
  • Round 2 (No. 34)
  • Round 3 (No. 65)
  • Round 4 (No. 104)
  • Round 5 (No. 143)
  • Round 6 (No. 183)
  • Round 7 (No. 217)

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

Fans can expect podcasts – Cardinals Cover 2 presented by Hyundai and La Tacleada Cardinals presented by Arco AM/PM – to be posted several times throughout the draft with the latest information on the team's draft picks. Search Cardinals Cover 2 and La Tacleada Cardinals via your favorite podcast provider or visit www.azcardinals.com/podcasts.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok plus the hashtags #BirdGang and #CardsDraft.

The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog.

And for Spanish language fans, follow the Arizona Cardinals Spanish Accounts on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram.

The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com/espanol – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Jesus Quinonez's "Desde el Nido" blog.

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts on X include:

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