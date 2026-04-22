How To Watch: NFL Draft

The Cardinals have the 3rd pick of Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft. If they stay put, they should make the selection around 5:25 p.m. Arizona time (8:25 p.m. Eastern).
WATCH ON TV
NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Thursday, April 23: Round 1
5 p.m. MST
Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3
4 p.m. MST
Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7
9 a.m. MST
WATCH ON MOBILE
NFL+, ESPN app
LISTEN ON RADIO
Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, ESPN Radio
CARDINALS SELECTIONS
- Round 1 (No. 3)
- Round 2 (No. 34)
- Round 3 (No. 65)
- Round 4 (No. 104)
- Round 5 (No. 143)
- Round 6 (No. 183)
- Round 7 (No. 217)
CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING
Fans can expect podcasts – Cardinals Cover 2 presented by Hyundai and La Tacleada Cardinals presented by Arco AM/PM – to be posted several times throughout the draft with the latest information on the team's draft picks. Search Cardinals Cover 2 and La Tacleada Cardinals via your favorite podcast provider or visit www.azcardinals.com/podcasts.
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok plus the hashtags #BirdGang and #CardsDraft.
The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog.
And for Spanish language fans, follow the Arizona Cardinals Spanish Accounts on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram.
The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com/espanol – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Jesus Quinonez's "Desde el Nido" blog.
CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts on X include:
- Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)
- Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)
- Darren Urban, senior writer (@Cardschatter)
- Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders)
- Zach Gershman, staff writer (@ZachAZCards)