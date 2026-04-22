How To Watch: NFL Draft

WATCH ON TV

WATCH ON MOBILE

LISTEN ON RADIO

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

Fans can expect podcasts – Cardinals Cover 2 presented by Hyundai and La Tacleada Cardinals presented by Arco AM/PM – to be posted several times throughout the draft with the latest information on the team's draft picks. Search Cardinals Cover 2 and La Tacleada Cardinals via your favorite podcast provider or visit www.azcardinals.com/podcasts.