How To Watch: Cardinals-Washington

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 20 at 1:05 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

FOX

Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst) and Sara Walsh (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 8:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows — "The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL — lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO

Latino Mix KQMR 100.3 FM

Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)