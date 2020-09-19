 Skip to main content
How To Watch: Cardinals-Washington

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream Arizona Cardinals vs. the Washington Football Team on September 20, 2020

Sep 19, 2020 at 10:27 AM
How To Watch Washington vs. Arizona Cardinals With Sponsors

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 20 at 1:05 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

FOX

Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst) and Sara Walsh (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 8:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows — "The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL — lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO

Latino Mix KQMR 100.3 FM

Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)

A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast

NFL GAME PASS

Out of Market? No problem. When the game ends, the Game Pass action doesn't. You can re-watch the game and access other cool features like Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players in one shot, as well as the NFL Films archive. Subscribe here.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.

On game days, Lisa Matthews and Kyle Odegard host a pregame show on Facebook Live that airs roughly 45 minutes prior to kickoff; a postgame show will immediately follow the game.

The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog and Odegard's "Deep Dive" blog.

Visit the Game Center for play-by-play updates, scoring summary and box score.

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)

Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)

Darren Urban, team writer (@CardsChatter)

Kyle Odegard, team writer (@KyleOdegard)

Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)

Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

"The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM

"The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

"Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury" Friday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals: Season In Focus" Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground", "Morning Scramble" AZCardinals.com

