How To Watch The 2020 Schedule Release

The Cardinals' 2020 schedule will be released on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, and the analysis will be instantaneous.
Linebacker Devon Kennard will join hosts Craig Grialou, Darren Urban, Mike Jurecki and Kyle Odegard for a 60-minute special -- beginning at 4 p.m. -- to break down the team's slate. The show will feature roundtable talk with a week-by-week breakdown and preview of Cardinals game in the upcoming regular season.
Here is how to tune in:
Cardinals Schedule Reveal
- What: A breakdown of the Cardinals' schedule as it is unveiled
- When: Thursday, May 7 from 4-5 p.m. Arizona time
- Live stream: The show can be watched on www.azcardinals.com, www.youtube.com/azcardinals and on the Cardinals' mobile app.
After the show, fans can tune in to NFL Network for a three-hour show analyzing the full 2020 NFL regular season schedule.
NFL Network 'Schedule Release '20'
- What: Coverage of the entire NFL 2020 schedule release
- When: Thursday, May 7 from 5-8 p.m. Arizona time
- TV: NFL Network
For more analysis, tune into the 'Big Red Rage' radio show from 6-7 p.m. Arizona time on Arizona's Sports Station 98.7 FM.
Following the schedule reveal, stay tuned to www.youtube.com/azcardinals for 'Drafting Away,' the third episode of the award-winning Cardinals Flight Plan series.The episode begins at 8 p.m. Arizona time.
2020 Schedule Release presented by SeatGeek
The 2020 schedule will be released at 4:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, May 7 on AZCardinals.com.