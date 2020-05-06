Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch The 2020 Schedule Release

"Cardinals Schedule Reveal" starts at 4 p.m.; New "Flight Plan" episode at 8 p.m.

May 06, 2020 at 03:58 PM
The Cardinals' 2020 schedule will be released on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, and the analysis will be instantaneous.

Linebacker Devon Kennard will join hosts Craig Grialou, Darren Urban, Mike Jurecki and Kyle Odegard for a 60-minute special -- beginning at 4 p.m. -- to break down the team's slate. The show will feature roundtable talk with a week-by-week breakdown and preview of Cardinals game in the upcoming regular season.

Here is how to tune in:

Cardinals Schedule Reveal

  • What: A breakdown of the Cardinals' schedule as it is unveiled
  • When: Thursday, May 7 from 4-5 p.m. Arizona time
  • Live stream: The show can be watched on www.azcardinals.com, www.youtube.com/azcardinals and on the Cardinals' mobile app.

After the show, fans can tune in to NFL Network for a three-hour show analyzing the full 2020 NFL regular season schedule.

NFL Network 'Schedule Release '20'

  • What: Coverage of the entire NFL 2020 schedule release
  • When: Thursday, May 7 from 5-8 p.m. Arizona time
  • TV: NFL Network

For more analysis, tune into the 'Big Red Rage' radio show from 6-7 p.m. Arizona time on Arizona's Sports Station 98.7 FM.

Following the schedule reveal, stay tuned to www.youtube.com/azcardinals for 'Drafting Away,' the third episode of the award-winning Cardinals Flight Plan series.The episode begins at 8 p.m. Arizona time.

2020 Schedule Release presented by SeatGeek

The 2020 schedule will be released at 4:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, May 7 on AZCardinals.com.

VIEW THE SCHEDULE BUY TICKETS

