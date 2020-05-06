How To Watch The 2020 Schedule Release

The Cardinals' 2020 schedule will be released on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, and the analysis will be instantaneous.

Linebacker Devon Kennard will join hosts Craig Grialou, Darren Urban, Mike Jurecki and Kyle Odegard for a 60-minute special -- beginning at 4 p.m. -- to break down the team's slate. The show will feature roundtable talk with a week-by-week breakdown and preview of Cardinals game in the upcoming regular season.

Here is how to tune in:

Cardinals Schedule Reveal

What: A breakdown of the Cardinals' schedule as it is unveiled

When: Thursday, May 7 from 4-5 p.m. Arizona time

Live stream: The show can be watched on www.azcardinals.com, www.youtube.com/azcardinals and on the Cardinals' mobile app.

After the show, fans can tune in to NFL Network for a three-hour show analyzing the full 2020 NFL regular season schedule.

NFL Network 'Schedule Release '20'

What: Coverage of the entire NFL 2020 schedule release

When: Thursday, May 7 from 5-8 p.m. Arizona time

TV: NFL Network

For more analysis, tune into the 'Big Red Rage' radio show from 6-7 p.m. Arizona time on Arizona's Sports Station 98.7 FM.