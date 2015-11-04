Huddle Up With Matt Barkley

Q: What's it like being that young and having that type of attention, especially as a quarterback? Everybody knows who you are at 15, 16 years old.

A: I don't think I really thought much of it, to be honest. I just loved the fact that I was playing football and I was doing it at a high level. All the stuff that came with it, that's just the nature of the sport for anyone doing really well. And I mean, I came from a high school that already had two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks (John Huarte in 1964 and Matt Leinart in 2004). They've got basketball players who were going D-I, like their whole top seven players. There was talent all around me and I kind of just blended in at Mater Dei.

Q: Do you feel like you were more ready for it, as opposed to a kid who wasn't at a school like that who got the attention thrust on him?

A: Oh yeah, it definitely helped. Mater Dei had a (sports information director) at a high school for all the (media) requests they do for football and baseball and basketball. That helped me, and my parents did a huge amount of help, just in speaking and knowing the right things to say, being assertive and being a leader. I had a lot of support around me when all that was going on and it helped me stay grounded. It definitely helped me get ready for playing as a freshman at SC and having all that media attention.

Q: If you have a son who has to go through something like this, is there any advice you'd give him?