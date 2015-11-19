Huddle Up With Rashad Johnson

A: When I went to the University of Alabama it was different for me. We've got malls, different things people can get involved with, nightlife. There were a lot of different distractions that can grab you. I was fortunate enough that my mom and my dad kind of drilled it in me when I was young about making good decisions. That really helped me a lot when I got to the big city. The lights were big, but it was easy to make the right decisions because I knew what I wanted to do.

Q: So are you a big-city guy now or do you still like that small-town feel?

A: I'm a little bit in the middle. I love Phoenix. Phoenix is perfect for me. It's very big and I enjoy the diversity in it. But I also enjoy the small-town, not so much of Sulligent, but in the middle of the two. I'm not saying where everybody knows everybody, but still more of that family-feel, because that's how I grew up. Everybody looked after everybody. You're welcome at everybody's house. In the big city, there's a lot more crime, a lot more things that go on. I'm used to the kick your feet up, leave your doors unlocked, leave the garage door open and don't worry about life. I liked that part of living back home, but I enjoy the freedom of doing whatever I want to do in the big city.

Q: What's it like to have your football camp there, to bring some celebrities and yourself back there for those kids?

A: It means everything. I still get guys to this day who will send me a message on Facebook or Twitter and let me know how much they appreciate the camp and the guys coming in. It's a huge thing. You've got to think: A town with 200 people in high school – that's from ninth grade to seniors, 200 people – so to bring back NFL guys each year, it's a huge deal for the weekend. They look forward to it every year, and I'm just excited that I can give them something they're excited about.

Q: Do you have a street sign there, or have they honored you in a parade? What's the coolest thing they've done for you?

A: Yeah (laughter). The street I grew up on is now called Rashad Johnson Street. I got a key to the city. A little bit of everything. It's fun to go home. I go home and live kind of like a king. Everybody's looking forward to seeing me. I just enjoy the laughs and the fun times we spend together.

Q: Do your parents still live on Rashad Johnson Street?