If You Go To The NFC Championship

PRE-GAME RALLY: The Cardinals will hold a special pregame rally presented by Alltel Wireless and Gila River beginning at10:40 AM on the Alltel Stage on the Great Lawn. Radio play-by-play voice Dave Pasch and color analyst Ron Wolfley will host the rally and the speakers will include Glendale Mayor Elaine Scruggs, Cardinals President Michael Bidwill, General Manager Rod Graves, and former Cardinals cornerback and Ring of Honor member Aeneas Williams.

GREAT LAWN: The Great Lawn will open four hours prior to kickoff at9:00 AM. The Alltel Stage will feature the Chris Parker Project following the rally at 11:05 AM for fans to enjoy while tailgating.

JORDIN SPARKS: National recording artist and Arizona native Jordin Sparks will sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff.

COLLECTIVE SOUL: The multi-platinum recording artist will perform a special halftime set.

PARKING: Consistent with all other Cardinals games, parking lots will open at9:00 AM, four hours before kickoff. Fans who purchased tickets through the team received a pass designated for one of the lots and should follow the driving directions on the back of that pass. Those fans without passes can park free of charge in either the Brown Lot located on 91st Avenue north of Glendale Ave or at the adjacent Kellis High School (no tailgating at Kellis High School). For Sunday?s game, there will also be a paid parking lot along Bethany Home Road south of the stadium.

GATES OPEN: Also consistent with other Cardinals games, general gates at University of Phoenix Stadium will open at11:00 AM two hours prior kickoff. To avoid congestion and possible back-up at the stadium entry points, fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium checkpoints by 12:00 PM to allow enough time to reach their seats for the pre-game festivities (national anthem, player intros, etc.) will begin at 12:40 PM.

KIDS GAMES: There will be an interactive kids zone set up on lawn C (the grass south of the field tray where the players park) that will open at 9:00 AM. It is free for all children. They only requirement is the children must have a parent sign a waiver (waivers will be onsite). Games include: QB Toss Inflatable, Obstacle Course Inflatable, Field Goal Station, Crash Pad Station and NFL Flag Football Zone.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT: This season, the NFL and all 32 NFL clubs created a Fan Code of Conduct to help promote a positive fan environment at all NFL stadiums this season. The fan code of conduct is designed to set clear expectations and encourage a stadium environment that is enjoyable for all.

If fans require assistance during their visit to University of Phoenix Stadium, stadium staff can be reached at the Game Day Phone Hotline (623-433-7156) or Game Day Text Message Hotline (602-396-9888).

PAT DOWNS: In order to further enhance fan safety and comfort, everyone entering University of Phoenix Stadium will be subject to pat down hand searches. Again, fans are encouraged to arrive early at stadium gates to help facilitate this additional security measure.