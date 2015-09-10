Ifeanyi Momah To IR; Cards Sign Joseph Fauria

Fauria said. "If I need to ask what's going on, I'll ask what's going on. I'm not shy about that. But at the same time, I need to know what's going on, too."

Fauria joins a banged-up tight ends room. Starter Darren Fells is healthy, but Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas are still dealing with hamstring issues. Those problem hamstrings might have made it more difficult to carry Momah on the 53-man roster if he could have had a chance to return.

Both Gresham and Niklas were limited in practice Thursday. Their status for Sunday's game against the Saints is unknown.

"One thing about us, even going back to last year, we can't let injuries affect what we do," Goodwin said. "It doesn't matter who is in there. The expectation is the expectation."