Ifeanyi Momah To IR; Cards Sign Joseph Fauria

With tight end Ifeanyi Momah (left) headed to injured reserve, the Cardinals have signed tight end Joseph Fauria (right).
Ifeanyi Momah came from nowhere this summer, the wide receiver-turned-tight end who signed after the NFL's Veterans combine to not only earn a spot on the 53-man roster but probably earn playing time.
Momah won't get any of that playing time in 2015, however. Momah hurt his knee in practice Tuesday – reportedly he tore his meniscus and is scheduled for surgery -- and Thursday, the Cardinals placed him on season-ending injured reserve. To replace Momah, the Cardinals signed tight end Joseph Fauria, who was
just released by the Detroit Lions.
Fauria, 6-foot-7 and 267 pounds, made headlines as a rookie in 2013 when he caught seven touchdown passes and punctuated each with various types of dances. Last season he battled ankle injuries and caught only six passes all season.
"We know he can catch the ball," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. "Hopefully he can contribute on Sunday."
Fauria admitted that, with him just arriving in the middle of the Cardinals' first game week, he doesn't know exactly what his role might be yet.
"I'm just trying to make the bus if I can, trying to suit up if I can, and if my name's called just be ready,"
Fauria said. "If I need to ask what's going on, I'll ask what's going on. I'm not shy about that. But at the same time, I need to know what's going on, too."
Fauria joins a banged-up tight ends room. Starter Darren Fells is healthy, but Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas are still dealing with hamstring issues. Those problem hamstrings might have made it more difficult to carry Momah on the 53-man roster if he could have had a chance to return.
Both Gresham and Niklas were limited in practice Thursday. Their status for Sunday's game against the Saints is unknown.
"One thing about us, even going back to last year, we can't let injuries affect what we do," Goodwin said. "It doesn't matter who is in there. The expectation is the expectation."