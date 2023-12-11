Improving Cardinals Offense Comes Off Bye With Sturdy Test Against 49ers

The defense will also feature faces that the 49ers offense didn't see in Week 4. With Baker's return, along with rookie Garrett Williams, there's solidified help in the secondary.

Don't get it twisted, the 49ers have improved too. They added defensive lineman Chase Young to an already dominant front and continue to see the rise in quarterback Brock Purdy. Running back Christian McCaffery had a big game the first meeting and wide receiver Deebo Samuel likely won't be an afterthought.

With a win, the 49ers (10-3) will clinch the NFC West.

"We're a tough team, we're going to fight every game," McBride said. "Obviously (division) games mean a little bit more. Those are the ones that mean the most, so we're trying to get those ones. Obviously, the 49ers are playing really well right now. Coming into our house, I think it's going to be a great matchup and I'm excited."

Playing against the NFC's top teams in the 49ers and a New Year's Eve date in Philadelphia, McBride said he feels like the team "absolutely" has something to prove against the league's best.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said he wouldn't necessarily say that the team has something to prove, but the NFL is a production and results based industry. "We're going to focus and put all of our energy into San Francisco," he said.

Before the bye the Cardinals arguably played their most complete game of the season in the 24-10 victory over the Steelers. That type of performance is what Gannon expects from his team the rest of the season. Offensively, it always comes down to the fundamentals and the work put in during the week.

"I think continue to always protect the football and generate explosives," Gannon said. "Then play the game that we need to play on a week-to-week basis that gives us a chance to win.