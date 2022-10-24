In A Bunched-Up NFC West, Cardinals Still In The Mix

"As we know from last year, through experience, that the teams that finish strong are generally the ones at the top, so there is plenty of time to play football, and obviously one week at a time," GM Steve Keim said during an appearance on Arizona Sports.

Kingsbury believes the offense is going in the right direction especially after DeAndre Hopkins' return. The team also can embrace 10 days of living off a win, a good vibe that hopefully will carry them through a week of practice.

"You never know in the NFL how it's going to go," Kingsbury said. "There's a lot of football left to play and it's really who gets healthy and hot late usually ends up in the big game."

The impressive win over the Saints on "Thursday Night Football," coupled with the weekend break, is what Kingsbury hopes can turn the season.

"I like what I'm seeing," Kingsbury said. "I think a lot of the adversity has helped us build some character throughout the first seven weeks, and hopefully, that's on display moving forward.

"We had a different look in our eye on Thursday, and hopefully, that continues."

INJURY UPDATE

Kingsbury said he's not sure if running back James Conner (ribs) and offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee) will be available this week against the Minnesota Vikings. But the head coach did express some optimism.

"It'll be close from what I've heard," Kingsbury said.