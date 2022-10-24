Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

In A Bunched-Up NFC West, Cardinals Still In The Mix

Even after slow start, Kingsbury confident in team trajectory

Oct 24, 2022 at 04:04 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are a game behind the Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are a game behind the Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

Kliff Kingsbury joked on Friday his big plans for the minibye would be sleep. Monday, the coach acknowledged he could always need more.

But he and the Cardinals coaches were back to work, planning for Sunday's game in Minnesota, and aware how -- no matter how rocky the season has started -- there is still much to play for.

Many teams across the NFC, including division rivals, have similar situations. Outside of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-0), the surging New York Giants (6-1), Minnesota Vikings (5-1), and Dallas Cowboys (5-2), many conference teams have records similar to the Cardinals.

That includes Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (3-4).

The Cardinals' 2022 start has not been ideal, with a 3-4 record through the first seven games this season. It's entirely different from last year when the Cardinals were undefeated after seven weeks on top of the football world. But it doesn't end any hopes, either.

"Across the entire NFC, there are really good teams, really good quarterbacks, all hanging around the same record and battling it out," Kingsbury said. "Last year, we were 7-0 and didn't play very well down the stretch. Hopefully, we can flip that and be better later on."

The conference largely remains to be decided, and there are still some questions whether some of the teams at the top can maintain their pace. The NFC West race is more of a morass; the Seahawks lead with a 4-3 record. The Rams are 3-3 and the 49ers are 3-4, and the Cardinals still have four games left against those teams.

"As we know from last year, through experience, that the teams that finish strong are generally the ones at the top, so there is plenty of time to play football, and obviously one week at a time," GM Steve Keim said during an appearance on Arizona Sports.

Kingsbury believes the offense is going in the right direction especially after DeAndre Hopkins' return. The team also can embrace 10 days of living off a win, a good vibe that hopefully will carry them through a week of practice.

"You never know in the NFL how it's going to go," Kingsbury said. "There's a lot of football left to play and it's really who gets healthy and hot late usually ends up in the big game."

The impressive win over the Saints on "Thursday Night Football," coupled with the weekend break, is what Kingsbury hopes can turn the season.

"I like what I'm seeing," Kingsbury said. "I think a lot of the adversity has helped us build some character throughout the first seven weeks, and hopefully, that's on display moving forward.

"We had a different look in our eye on Thursday, and hopefully, that continues."

INJURY UPDATE

Kingsbury said he's not sure if running back James Conner (ribs) and offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee) will be available this week against the Minnesota Vikings. But the head coach did express some optimism.

"It'll be close from what I've heard," Kingsbury said.

Kicker Matt Prater (right hip) is progressing, according to Kingsbury, but the team won't know his status until later in the week.

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Vs. Saints

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 7 regular season game against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) and Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) and Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 51

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 51

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 51

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 51

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
36 / 51

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
37 / 51

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
38 / 51

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Billy Price (53) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
39 / 51

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Billy Price (53) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
40 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
41 / 51

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
42 / 51

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
43 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
44 / 51

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
45 / 51

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
46 / 51

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
47 / 51

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
48 / 51

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
49 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
50 / 51

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
51 / 51

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

It's The Truth: Eno Benjamin's Lion When It Comes To Toughness

Running back playing bigger than his size for Cardinals

news

You've Got Mail: Vikings Week

Topics include more Eno, Ford and the offensive line, and draft picks traded away

news

Depth Of Field: Week 7 Vs. New Orleans

Exploring the game against the Saints through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

He's Back: DeAndre Hopkins Makes Impact On Multiple Levels

Wide receiver drew three penalties as offense got its spark

news

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Cardinals' House A Home In Win Over Saints

Team gets first win at State Farm Stadium this year in 42-34 defeat

news

Isaiah Simmons, Marco Wilson Have Pick Party Against Saints

Two defensive touchdowns turn around game for Cardinals

news

Inactives: James Conner To Sit Out Against Saints

Cardinals to use Rodrigo Blankenship to kick; Cody Ford active

news

Justin Pugh, Marquise Brown To IR; Cody Ford Activated

Team elevates kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

news

Cardinals, 'Thursday Night Football' Looking For Same Thing

With Saints visiting, team seeks offensive answers

news

Cardinals Hall Of Famer Charley Trippi Dies At 100

Former back had Ring of Honor ceremony in 2012

news

Robbie Anderson Hopes To Help Cardinals, Even On Short Week

Wide receiver arrived in trade from Panthers

Advertising