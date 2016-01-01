In-Season Vet Signings Impacting Cardinals

Cory Redding and played 23 snaps against Green Bay. And safety D.J. Swearinger turned out to be a godsend following the injuries to Rashad Johnson and Tyrann Mathieu, playing 65 snaps against the Packers.

"This is the best situation for a guy that was out of football for five months could ever ask for," Bryant said. "They've got great structure, discipline, already have a winning attitude. You can't put enough on the locker room. The guys in here make it an easy transition."

All were signed because of injuries. Freeney and Bryant contemplated retirement before the Cards finally picked them up. Swearinger was a second-round pick in 2013 for the Texans, who released him. The Buccaneers claimed him off waivers, but he never quite fit. Cut again, the Cards grabbed him for the practice squad and promoted him soon after.

"It's been a learning experience going from Houston to Tampa, things going the way they did in Tampa, and then sitting out for two weeks was humbling," Swearinger said. "To be able to have this opportunity, it's a blessing. It was definitely a learning experience and I'm a better person for it."

It starts with a ready list built by the personnel department, Keim said. The list always has a combination of veterans and those younger players who are inexperienced. There are reasons veterans are on the street, and that has to be taken into consideration.

For the Cardinals, who have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, veterans make more sense than the developmental route. Having the success the Freeney-Bryant-Swearinger trio have had is a little less likely.

"If you are willing to bring in a Red Bryant or Dwight Freeney you better be on the same page as your coaching staff that they will know how to use this guy," Keim said. "The thing all those guys have in common, it's one thing to take a chance on a veteran player, but you also have to evaluate the person. These are guys that had success because they had such passion for the game."

Swearinger said his game is based on passion and energy, one of the things the Cards lost a bit when Mathieu got hurt. But it feeds on itself too, especially with a team that wins, as these in-season additions mesh.

"It's been a great ride so far," Freeney said. "This is why I came back to play with these types of guys. These players, these coaches, have these types of moments that you just can't duplicate."

RASHAD JOHNSON SHOULD RETURN; MAURO, MARKUS GOLDEN OUT