In Short, Cardinals Want To Score More

stopped the Cardinals from answering a fourth-quarter Minnesota field goal. The Vikings got the ball back and scored the tying touchdown.

"You've got to go back and score," Arians said. "You can't go three-and-out."

The defenses have been better of late – both the Rams and Vikings were top-10 in scoring defense, although Minnesota was missing key defenders due to injury – but the Cardinals have played well enough this season it shouldn't matter. The Seahawks were the second-best scoring defense when they hosted the Cards and Arizona scored 39 points – 37 on offense.

"I can only speak for me, but I've been frustrated," wide receiver John Brown said. "We want to drive and score points. Those are the things we have to work on. We could easily put teams away fast."

Even when the Cardinals have scored touchdowns, ease hasn't been part of the equation. The one-yard Johnson run for a touchdown that capped the crazy nine-plays-inside-the-5 in San Francisco featured three runs from the 1- or 2-yard line that netted negative-four yards.

The Cards have even passed a couple of times on third-and-1 in the last three games, passes that have gone for first downs as the team simply looks to move the chains the best they can.

"I think there's tons of room for improvement; obviously on third and fourth down situations, the 3rd-and-short stuff," Palmer said. "Those are drive killers and we've shot ourselves in the foot with those. There is no area that we're patting ourselves on the back about.

"We're always improving. We're out there for two-and-a-half hours every day. We have great practices. We have very focused practices and it's because we're trying to get better, because there is a lot of room for improvement."