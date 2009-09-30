In The Trenches: Lyle Sendlein

Q. What do you like most about being and offensive lineman?
A. You get to hit somebody every play. It?s dirty work.
Q. How does playing the line create camaraderie between the linemen?
A. It?s just because you have to trust the guy next to you, you know, there?s a lot of times where you need to trust them to hold a guy off for you before you get there, and he?s doing the same for the guy next to him and I?m doing it for the guy next to me so there?s a lot of trust involved in offensive line play.
Q. What?s the hardest part about being an offensive lineman?
A. Probably how unnatural it is with how you always need to be on the inside of your feet and not on your toes. Walking around and running you want to be on your toes but if you?re on your toes on offensive line play guys can pull you down easier. It?s just an unnatural thing. It?s the cerebral part of offensive line play.
Q. How beat up do you feel after a game?
A. Pretty beat up. You know hopefully the guys on the other side of the ball are feeling worse than we are, that?s our goal. But we take our bumps and bruises, come out here the following week and knock the soreness out of us by doing it again. You learn to live with it.
Q. Do you get more satisfaction when you are keeping Kurt clean in the passing game and it?s clicking or when you are hammering another team with the run?
A. We?ll take whatever the defense will give us. There are times where we need to go out there and run the ball and we definitely want to be successful when we have that, but a lot of times defenses try to take away Kurt and the passing game, so we definitely want to be successful in keeping him clean.
Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information
Right Away, Jonathan Gannon Shows Players His Passion
With key Cardinals in attendance, new head coach exudes energy that got him job
Jonathan Gannon Sees Kyler Murray As 'Direct Reflection' Of Coach
Notes: Offensive coordinator interviews come soon; Defensive playcaller TBD
Cardinals Name Jonathan Gannon As New Head Coach
Eagles defensive coordinator agrees to 5-year deal after Super Bowl appearance
You've Got Mail: After The Super Bowl
Topics include first-year head coaches, wide receiver value, and Don Coryell
Former Cardinals Pro Bowl Guard Conrad Dobler Passes Away
Was part of offensive line that allowed just eight sacks in entire 1975 season
On Super Sunday, Potential Cardinals Coach Candidate Emerges
Reports say Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is target
As Super Bowl Draws Near, Cardinals Coach Search On 'Pause'
Bidwill conducts second of two second-round interviews on Friday
Violet Bidwill Honored At Annual Super Bowl Hall Of Fame Luncheon
Michael Bidwill presented with original lithograph of grandmother
One-Time Cardinals Coach Don Coryell Named To Hall Of Fame
Architect of 'Cardiac Cards' finally chosen for Canton
At Fritz Pollard Event, The Push For NFL Diversity Continues
Former Cardinals GM Rod Graves heads up important work
Roger Goodell Already Pleased With Arizona Super Bowl
Commissioner talks about diversity hiring and officiating during his presser