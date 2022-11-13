Inactives: Kyler Murray Will Not Play For Cardinals Against Rams

LOS ANGELES -- The Cardinals will have Budda Baker against the Rams Sunday, but they will not have Kyler Murray.

Murray's hamstring will keep the quarterback out of the game, giving Colt McCoy his first start of 2022. The game will be a battle of the backups, with John Wolford starting in place of the concussed Matthew Stafford.

Baker completes his amazing comeback for the week, after Kliff Kingsbury expected on Monday for the Pro Bowl safety to miss at least this week with an ankle injury. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Baker's story is unique for some key pieces.

Aside from Murray, the Cardinals are also without cornerback Byron Murphy and left tackle D.J. Humphries, as each battle back injuries. Josh Jones will get another start at left tackle.

The team also ruled kicker Matt Prater out early Sunday -- Prater didn't make the trip to Los Angeles -- meaning Tristan Vizcaino, who was just signed Saturday, will do the kicking.

The full inactive list: