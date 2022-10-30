Inactives: D.J. Humphries To Sit Out Against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cardinals have a new issue to deal with on the offensive line.

Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries will be inactive Sunday against the Vikings, meaning third-year backup Josh Jones is the likely replacement to start next to new starting left guard Cody Ford. This is only the second game Humphries has missed since the beginning of the 2019 season; the only other game was last season when Humphries had Covid.

The Cardinals will have only two starting offensive linemen in the lineup today that were part of their expected unit: right tackle Kelvin Beachum and right guard Will Hernandez.

The Cardinals will also have two kickers active: Matt Prater and Rodrigo Blankenship. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week Prater could kick field goals and extra points while Blankenship would be used to kick off.

The full inactive list: