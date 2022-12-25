Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

The Cardinals won't have backup quarterback Colt McCoy Sunday night against the Buccaneers, but they will have many of the other players who were questionable coming into the game.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (groin), offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) and Max Garcia (shoulder), and cornerback Antonio Hamilton are all active for the Christmas night game -- a best-case scenario for a team that has rarely gotten them this season when it comes to injuries.

The availability of Beachum and Garcia may be the biggest news. It will allow the Cardinals to start the same offensive line two weeks in a row -- a rare occurrence this season. From left tackle to right, Josh Jones, Garcia, center Billy Price, right guard Will Hernandez, and Beachum.

The full inactive list: